Northwestern Mutual Named One of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year Company honored with top ranking in financial soundness, quality of products/services and use of corporate assets

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today that it has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies according to FORTUNE magazine's annual survey for the seventh consecutive year. For more than 30 years, top executives and board directors, as well as financial analysts, have closely evaluated companies across a wide variety of industries, recognizing those with the strongest reputations and business results.

Northwestern Mutual secured the number one ranking for the financial soundness, quality of products/services and use of corporate assets categories. The company also ranked highly in the people management, quality of management and long-term investment value categories.

"Following the strongest year in Northwestern Mutual's storied 164-year history, which resulted in historic sales, record new clients and largest field force of advisors, we are deeply honored to once again be named one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies," said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "This recognition is a testament to the trust that our customers put in us year after year and our steadfast mission to helping people both protect themselves via our life insurance products and prosper through our investment offerings."

In addition to this year's World's Most Admired Companies recognition, Northwestern Mutual's unquestionable long-term financial strength and stability continues to be demonstrated by earning the highest financial strength ratings awarded to any U.S. life insurer by all four of the major rating agencies: A.M. Best Company, A++; Fitch Ratings, AAA; Moody's Investors Service, Aaa; S&P Global Ratings, AA+. In 2021, Northwestern Mutual was also recognized as Investor's Business Daily's 2021 Most Trusted Life Insurer.

To determine the best-regarded companies in more than 50 industries, FORTUNE asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion in investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

