ARExperience, the Premier Augmented Reality and Metaverse Marketing Event, Launches This April in Santa Monica, California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARExperience, a groundbreaking event that brings together the top brand, agency, AR, VR and metaverse leaders to collaborate on the next evolution of marketing, launches April 26-27, 2022 at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, CA.

"There are many marketing and tech leaders like me looking at this space who feel the industry lacks a focused event to elevate AR, VR and metaverse leadership understanding," said Founder and CEO Paran Johar. "This new event will bring together top brands, cutting-edge tech companies, gaming leaders, and futurists to create a pipeline for projects and an exchange of ideas that showcase the future."

ARExperience will feature an impressive lineup of speakers that includes CMOs Raja Rajamannar of Mastercard, Angela Zepeda of Hyundai, Melissa Grady Dias of Cadillac, Global Chief Digital Officer Ben Spiegel of P&G Beauty, agency executives Simon Bond of IPG and Catherine D. Henry of Media.Monks and AR, VR and metaverse leaders Walter Delph, Chief Business Officer of Magic Leap, Prem Akkaraju of Weta Digital, Raffaella Camera of Epic Games Unreal Engine and Bill Newell of SparxWorks. For a complete list of speakers and bios go to: https://www.arexperience.us/#SPEAKERS

"From television to the internet to the metaverse, marketing and technology have collaborated to bring these advances to the broader public. ARExperience is building the community that will make it happen," said Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Dave Dowling.

"The ARExperience is the first event of its kind. It brings together brands, agencies, and industry with a dedicated focus on advancing the way we leverage augmented reality. This is a must-attend event," said Global Chief Digital Officer Ben Spiegel of P&G Beauty.

"The Metaverse is about people, communication and ideas that bring new endless opportunities to extend brands, products, and services. Websites, mobile applications, print media, and objects will become vehicles into the metaverse," said CEO Bill Newell of SparxWorks.

ARExperience will give attendees, speakers and exhibitors the opportunity to interact, network and connect in person in a breathtaking oceanfront setting. The event space will provide a true indoor/outdoor experience, while adhering to the latest local, state and CDC protocols.

About ARExperience

ARExperience was founded in 2020 by Paran Johar, creator of Mobile Media Summit and longtime agency leader, to bring together brands, agencies and AR, VR and metaverse leaders to collaborate on the next evolution of marketing. ARExperience is a new kind of event that will allow its community to engage, enlighten and execute the latest AR, VR and metaverse technology for the ultimate brand experience.

