2nd Chance Welcomes New CEO Brandon Dale

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd Chance Treatment Centers ("2nd Chance"), a leading regional network of outpatient behavioral health centers, announced today that Brandon Dale joined as President and Chief Executive Officer. Brandon brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector and will lead the rapidly growing organization as it continues to expand services throughout Arizona and adjacent geographies. Founded in 2014 as the first outpatient treatment center of its kind in Arizona, 2nd Chance utilizes an evidence-based model that combines medication and behavioral therapy to improve treatment outcomes for patients and promote sustained recovery.

"Brandon's strong clinical background, strategic focus in multi-unit healthcare and track record of execution will accelerate our growth strategy and help us reach even more patients while maintaining our culture of high-quality care," said Dr. Ashwin Reddy, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of 2nd Chance. "Under his leadership, we are excited to build on the platform we have grown over the years."

Brandon joins 2nd Chance from Hanger, Inc. ("Hanger") where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer with strategy oversight for the patient care division. He spent more than two decades at Hanger in various roles where he drove growth through business unit development and product line expansion, managed strategic acquisitions and integrations and improved overall efficiency resulting in both greater profitability and a better experience for patients and employees.

Brandon commented, "I am thrilled to join the team at 2nd Chance. Their focus on patient outcomes, provider experience, strong presence throughout Arizona, growing network of locations and tech-enabled infrastructure positions them well for continued care delivery, patient success and continued growth. I see significant opportunity to further expand the footprint and patient-care offerings, while maintaining the company's high standards for clinical excellence."

In early 2021, RiverGlade Capital ("RiverGlade"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with 2nd Chance to support its continued growth and RiverGlade Operating Partner Jim Hudak has been serving as interim CEO since the investment. Jim will continue to serve the company as Executive Chairman of the 2nd Chance Board of Directors.

About 2nd Chance Treatment Centers

2nd Chance is a leading regional network of outpatient behavioral health centers providing treatment services for mental health and substance use disorders. With four physical locations and a significant telehealth component, the company serves more than 8,000 patients throughout the Phoenix metro area. 2nd Chance utilizes an evidence-based treatment model that combines medication and behavioral therapy to improve treatment outcomes for patients and promote sustained recovery. For more information, visit www.2ndchancetreatment.com.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit www.rivergladecapital.com.

