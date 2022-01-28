Black Knight Announces Fourth and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Black Knight will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings before the market opens on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 15, 2022, through February 22, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13726378.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, and members of the management team will be participating in the William Blair Tech Innovators Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

