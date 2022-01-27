Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns Top Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality for Seventh Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the seventh consecutive year. As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees, the CEI is a driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

"We truly believe that embracing diverse backgrounds and perspectives is vital to our long-term success as we work toward our shared mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer," said Jennifer Farmer, vice president, global diversity and inclusion at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Fostering an inclusive culture and a sense of belonging for our colleagues empowers them to contribute their best ideas and bring their true selves to work each day."

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score. A record-breaking 842 businesses earned 100 percent on the 2022 CEI and the designation of being one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the last 20 years.

The CEI report measures performance across four categories, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies and equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees to supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Thermo Fisher's perfect score of 100 is based on its commitment to success within each of these important areas.

To view the full 2022 Corporate Equality Index report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Thermo Fisher's commitment to employee involvement, please click here.

