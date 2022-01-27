Taylor Morrison Earns Spot on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year National homebuilder recognized for transparency in gender reporting and efforts to prioritize equality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its unwavering commitment to create a more equal and inclusive workplace, national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has earned a spot on the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year. Taylor Morrison is one of 418 companies on this year's list and the only U.S. homebuilder to be included over the past four years, driving accountability through transparency in gender-data reporting.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

"Collectively, we hold the power to make meaningful strides towards workplace equality, inspire other organizations to do the same, and foster an environment where all team members thrive and feel supported," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Taylor Morrison's nearly equal male-to-female workforce and higher than average female representation in leadership roles, is a meaningful point of pride for the company, particularly in our industry." Of all companies included in the 2022 GEI, only 31 companies or 7.5 percent, including Taylor Morrison, have a female CEO or equivalent.*

This year's index is comprised of 60 questions focused on metrics related to female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Taylor Morrison scored above average in many areas of the 2022 GEI including:*

Women represent 46 percent of the total workforce, compared to the 43 percent average

Women make up 44 percent of the board, compared to the 31 percent average

Women hold 64 percent of revenue-producing roles, compared to the 39 percent average

Women represent 46 percent of senior management, compared to the 29 percent average

100 percent of employees that return after parental leave remain with the company, based on a twelve-month retention rate, compared to the 86 percent average

Based on data from financial year 2020, this year's GEI included questions related to the impact of COVID-19 on the workplace, tracking the disproportionate effects of the pandemic specifically on women and people of color. Many companies, including Taylor Morrison, rose to challenges brought on the by the pandemic with 99 percent of GEI companies maintaining or enhancing flexible working conditions to support the transition to remote work and 94 percent offering support services ranging from personal protective equipment to consultation services supporting mental health.

"Over these past nearly two years, we have all adjusted immensely while navigating a new working environment brought on by the pandemic," said Palmer. "I'm impressed by the tenacity and resilient spirit displayed by all our team members and so many others across the workforce. By proving that we can not only withstand, but grow and flourish even during the most difficult times, I'm hopeful we can move forward with renewed confidence and continue to strengthen our workplace culture."

The Bloomberg GEI sets the standard for transparent data reporting by giving companies the opportunity to disclose their commitment to gender equality and workplace gender-related practices. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The 2022 GEI consists of 418 companies across 11 sectors headquartered in 45 countries and regions. For more information on the Bloomberg GEI, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

*Represents data submitted by Taylor Morrison for the 2022 GEI for fiscal year 2020 and averages provided by Bloomberg for their 2022 GEI.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

Alice Giedraitis

(480) 840-8137

agiedraitis@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison