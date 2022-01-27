SEVEN FAMILIES SUE TREEHOUSE ACADEMY FOR NEGLECT & ABUSE

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven families filed a lawsuit against Treehouse Academy child-care center, alleging repeated neglect and abuse of their children in 2020. Video surveillance obtained by the Crockett Police Department reveals that several employees at Treehouse Academy physically and verbally abused the children, violated the minimum standards for child-care centers required by the State of Texas, and failed to teach the agreed-upon curriculum.

Owned and operated by Lindsay McCall Rice, Treehouse Academy was cited by the State of Texas numerous times for failing to meet minimum child-care center standards. The lawsuit alleges additional violations of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission minimum standards, including not only the failure to hire qualified staff and train existing staff, but also negligence in failing to adequately supervise and manage staff. The families also allege Treehouse Academy intentionally or negligently destroyed evidence, including video surveillance of the neglect and abuse suffered by the children. This ordeal shocked the families leaving lasting effects, including diagnoses of PTSD that dramatically affects their everyday lives and leaves them uncertain of the long-term impact.

In May 2020, three Treehouse Academy employees were arrested after a parent filed a police report. One employee's background check revealed she had a previous criminal record with charges of assault and family violence. Following the investigation, she was also found responsible for the neglectful supervision of children, among other things. The Treehouse Academy failed to disclose the other two employees' background checks, but further investigation revealed at least one of the other employees had prior instances of criminal conduct as well.

"The owner and director of Treehouse Academy made the decision to hire these individuals despite their criminal background," said Leger. "Regarding at least one employee, the State of Texas warned, 'do not let this woman be alone in a classroom with children' but Treehouse Academy ignored this warning. As a result, multiple children were terrorized and repeatedly abused for months. I intend to obtain justice for these victims and to make sure that this facility never abuses another child."

The latest development in the case comes from a recent deposition from State of Texas representative Deborah Homman, the childcare coordinator for WorkForce Solutions, Deep East Texas. Homman served as Treehouse Academy's Texas Rising Star mentor, which required her to visit the childcare center and provide advice on how to improve their score for Texas Rising Star program. Homman testified under oath that the abuse that occurred in this case, all while under the care and supervision of Lyndsey Rice, the director/owner of Treehouse Academy, was disgusting and outrageous and could cause lifelong consequences to the children. She also testified that under Texas law, Treehouse Academy is responsible for the abuse and that Lyndsey Rice's actions constituted gross negligence – especially the rehiring of one of the abusers without notifying the State of Texas. Ms. Homman further testified that Lyndsey Rice should resign as director or the State of Texas should shut down the Treehouse Academy.

Trial is scheduled for April 2022.

