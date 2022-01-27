SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2021 earnings

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights for the fourth quarter include:

Net income of $3.3 million ; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.49 or a 31.0 percent decrease year over year

Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $581,000 was $2.9 million , with EPS of $0.42

Mortgage origination volume of $126.7 million , reflects a decrease of $42.3 million , or 25.0 percent

Full year 2021 highlights over the prior year include:

Net income of $18.3 million , which is the highest in history for the Company, with EPS of $2.56 or a 30.6 percent increase

Loans increased $18.5 million , or 2.3 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2020 and 2021 of $2.0 and $70.6 million , respectively

Deposits increased by $64.0 million , or 6.1 percent to $1.11 billion

Mortgage origination volume of $600.0 million , was a decline of $94.2 million or 13.6 percent with the mortgage servicing portfolio increasing by $63.3 million to $1.36 billion , or 4.9 percent

Provision expense of $1.1 million declined 76.7 percent from the year ago period, with net recoveries of $181,000 in 2021, compared to net charge offs of $681,000 in 2020

Highlights Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2021 Dec. 2020 % Change



Dec. 2021 Dec. 2020 % Change Operating revenue $ 15,667 $ 18,153 -13.7%



$ 68,581 $ 66,026 3.9% Interest income 10,003 10,589 -5.5%



41,904 42,635 -1.7% Interest expense 925 1,338 -30.9%



4,020 6,705 -40.0% Net interest income 9,078 9,251 -1.9%



37,884 35,930 5.4% Provision for loan losses - 800 -100.0%



1,050 4,500 -76.7% Noninterest income 6,589 8,902 -26.0%



30,697 30,096 2.0% Noninterest expense 11,567 10,684 8.3%



44,808 43,087 4.0% Net income 3,332 5,358 -37.8%



18,277 14,944 22.3% Earnings per diluted share 0.49 0.71 -31.0%



2.56 1.96 30.6% Return on average assets 0.99% 1.73% -42.8%



1.38% 1.29% 7.0% Return on average equity 9.21% 15.05% -38.8%



12.67% 10.74% 18.0%

















Non-GAAP Measures















Adjusted net income $ 2,873 $ 5,841 -50.8%



$ 15,563 $ 18,757 -17.0% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.42 0.77 -45.5%



2.18 2.44 -10.7% Adjusted return on average assets 0.86% 1.89% -54.5%



1.18% 1.62% -27.2% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 3,518 8,080 -56.5%



20,331 27,765 -26.8%



















"The fourth quarter completed the highest earnings performance for our Company in our history," said Mark A. Klein , Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "We have completed nearly all of the PPP forgiveness and we are looking forward to a return to a bit more normal operating environment with the onset of the new year. Our team made meaningful progress this year in the face of a fairly challenging environment."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 13.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 6.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 1.9 percent, and down 9.4 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 32 basis points, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $2.0 million .

Noninterest income was down 26 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourthquarter of 2021 were $126.6 million, down $42.4 million, or 25.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $110.5 million, down $32.6 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the twelve months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $600.0 million, of which $305.3 million (51 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $152.2 million (25 percent) was external refinance, and the remaining $142.4 million (24 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a positive $581,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $611,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $3.4 million compared to impairment of $3.6 million for the prior year twelve months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.5 million. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2021, was $1.36 billion, up $63.3 million, or 4.9 percent, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $127 million reflected the normal cyclical nature of the business line and also reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down 20 percent from the linked quarter. We recaptured nearly $600,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter, and as rates rise into 2022, potentially, the remaining $1.5 million would add to net income. We ended the year with strong origination teams in all of our markets, with the commitment to add originators across our footprint to achieve our volume targets."















Mortgage Banking











($ in thousands) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020

Mortgage originations $ 126,611 $ 152,623 $ 164,883 $ 155,836 $ 168,997

Mortgage sales 110,543 123,083 119,064 136,708 143,151

Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,362,962 1,341,439 1,323,804 1,304,097 1,299,698

Mortgage servicing rights 12,034 11,194 10,678 10,490 7,759





























Mortgage servicing revenue











Loan servicing fees 850 850 830 859 857

OMSR amortization (807) (943) (948) (1,187) (1,283)

Net administrative fees 43 (93) (118) (328) (426)

OMSR valuation adjustment 581 248 (99) 2,706 (611)

Net loan servicing fees 624 155 (217) 2,378 (1,037)

Gain on sale of mortgages 3,194 3,947 4,255 5,859 7,197

Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 3,818 $ 4,102 $ 4,038 $ 8,237 $ 6,160

















Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 26 percent from the prior year. The gain on sale mortgage loan yields were down 214 basis points from the prior year with the total dollars of sales down $32.7 million . Wealth management revenue was up over 14 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $528,000 . For the twelve months, noninterest income of $30.7 million was up $600,000 or 2.0 percent year over year. Fee income as a percent of total revenue finished 2021 at 44.8 percent.

For the fourthquarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.6 million was up 8.3 percent from the prior year. For the twelve months of 2021, noninterest expense of $44.8 million was up $1.7 million or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year. This increase, in part, reflects our ongoing investment in technology and enhanced customer solutions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 6,589 $ 6,649 $ 6,537 $ 10,922 $ 8,902 NII / Total Revenue 42.1% 39.9% 41.7% 53.2% 49.0% NII / Average Assets 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 3.4% 2.9% Total Revenue Growth -13.7% -15.3% -10.3% 91.9% 24.7%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,567 $ 11,256 $ 11,076 $ 10,909 $ 10,684 Efficiency Ratio 73.7% 67.4% 70.5% 53.0% 58.8% NIE / Average Assets 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% 3.5% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.5% -1.4% -1.4% 0.0% -0.6% Total Expense Growth 8.3% -0.7% -5.0% 16.0% 5.0% Operating Leverage -1.7 -21.5 -2.1 5.7 4.9













Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2021 , were $1.33 billion , up $73.0 million , or 5.8 percent, year over year due to higher liquidity levels. Total shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2021 , was $144.9 million , up 1.4 percent year over year, and represented 10.9 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were $822.7 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $268.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 20.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent, since December 31, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $14.1 million in checking and $49.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Our lenders are pleased to get the PPP process in the rear view mirror and get back out to connect with clients and drive organic growth. Pipelines are generally strong and we expect to add lenders in key urban markets to drive growth in 2022. Subsequent to year end, we have an agreement in principle to sell the largest OREO property in our portfolio, which will reduce NPA's to nearly 35 basis points when closed. Our coverage of non-performing loans ended the year at 315 percent, nearly double the coverage from the prior year."

Loan Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Annual

Growth

Commercial $ 122,373 $ 138,085 $ 149,998 $ 179,157 $ 203,256 $ (80,883)

% of Total 14.9% 16.3% 17.6% 21.1% 23.3% -39.8%

Commercial RE 381,387 387,858 389,287 385,403 370,984 10,403

% of Total 46.4% 45.8% 45.8% 45.4% 42.5% 2.8%

Agriculture 57,473 57,374 50,895 48,405 55,251 2,222

% of Total 7.0% 6.8% 6.0% 5.7% 6.3% 4.0%

Residential RE 206,324 207,571 203,294 176,998 182,076 24,248

% of Total 25.1% 24.5% 23.9% 20.9% 20.9% 13.3%

Consumer & Other 55,157 55,660 57,039 58,213 61,156 (5,999)

% of Total 6.7% 6.6% 6.7% 6.9% 7.0% -9.8%

Total Loans $ 822,714 $ 846,548 $ 850,513 $ 848,176 $ 872,723 $ (50,009)

Total Growth Percentage









-5.7%

































Deposit Balances













($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020 Annual

Growth

Non-Int DDA $ 247,044 $ 258,857 $ 240,572 $ 273,026 $ 251,649 $ (4,605)

% of Total 22.2% 23.3% 22.0% 24.4% 24.0% -1.8%

Interest DDA 195,464 189,130 187,023 191,593 176,785 18,679

% of Total 17.6% 17.0% 17.1% 17.1% 16.9% 10.6%

Savings 237,571 246,414 235,231 218,260 174,864 62,707

% of Total 21.3% 22.2% 21.6% 19.5% 16.7% 35.9%

Money Market 276,462 258,741 255,512 249,088 216,164 60,298

% of Total 24.8% 23.3% 23.4% 22.2% 20.6% 27.9%

Time Deposits 156,504 158,518 172,696 188,229 229,549 (73,045)

% of Total 14.1% 14.3% 15.8% 16.8% 21.9% -31.8%

Total Deposits $ 1,113,045 $ 1,111,660 $ 1,091,034 $ 1,120,196 $ 1,049,011 $ 64,034

Total Growth Percentage









6.1%



Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2021 , which was down $778,000 or 10.7 percent year over year. The Company recorded $7,000 in net recoveries in the quarter, and total net recoveries of $181,000 for the year. Our loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $1.2 million or 9.8 percent year over year and represents 1.68 percent of total loans.

















Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change

($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2020

Commercial & Agriculture $ 143 $ 144 $ 375 $ 615 $ 902 $ (759)

% of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.08% 0.07% 0.19% 0.27% 0.35% -84.1%

Commercial RE 554 566 1,026 2,402 2,412 (1,858)

% of Total CRE loans 0.15% 0.15% 0.26% 0.62% 0.65% -77.0%

Residential RE 2,433 2,056 1,751 2,138 2,704 (271)

% of Total Res. RE loans 1.18% 0.99% 0.86% 1.21% 1.49% -10.0%

Consumer & Other 522 422 463 480 408 114

% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.95% 0.76% 0.81% 0.82% 0.67% 27.9%

Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,652 3,188 3,615 5,635 6,426 (2,774)

% of Total loans 0.44% 0.38% 0.43% 0.66% 0.74% -43.2%

Accruing Restructured Loans 725 805 758 794 810 (85)

Total Change (%)









-10.5%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,377 3,993 4,373 6,429 7,236 (2,859)

% of Total loans 0.53% 0.47% 0.51% 0.76% 0.83% -39.5%

Foreclosed Assets 2,104 1,601 1,603 43 23 2,081

Total Change (%)









9047.8%

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,481 $ 5,594 $ 5,976 $ 6,472 $ 7,259 $ (778)

% of Total assets 0.49% 0.42% 0.46% 0.49% 0.58% -10.7%



















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)









































December

September

June

March

December







($ in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020































ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 149,511

$ 138,015

$ 154,993

$ 206,036

$ 140,690



Interest bearing time deposits

2,643

2,651

2,906

3,562

5,823



Available-for-sale securities

263,259

248,815

211,756

177,918

149,406



Loans held for sale

7,472

10,335

8,731

8,689

7,234



Loans, net of unearned income

822,714

846,548

850,513

848,176

872,723



Allowance for loan losses

(13,805)

(13,812)

(13,306)

(13,326)

(12,574)



Premises and equipment, net

23,212

23,874

24,343

23,233

23,557



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

2,104

1,601

1,603

43

23



Interest receivable

2,920

2,954

3,000

3,371

3,799



Goodwill

23,191

22,091

22,091

22,091

22,091



Cash value of life insurance

17,867

17,795

17,721

17,651

17,530



Mortgage servicing rights

12,034

11,194

10,678

10,490

7,759



Other assets

12,430

12,361

12,175

12,630

14,475





































Total assets

$ 1,330,855

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839



























































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Deposits

























Non interest bearing demand

$ 247,044

$ 258,857

$ 240,572

$ 273,026

$ 251,649





Interest bearing demand

195,464

189,130

187,023

191,593

176,785





Savings

237,571

246,414

235,231

218,260

174,864





Money market

276,462

258,741

255,512

249,088

216,164





Time deposits

156,504

158,518

172,696

188,229

229,549





































Total deposits

1,113,045

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

































Short-term borrowings

15,320

20,771

25,096

24,321

20,189



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,500

5,500

5,500

8,000

8,000



Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310



Subordinated debt net of issuance costs

19,546

19,534

19,522

-

-



Interest payable

299

576

417

489

616



Other liabilities

21,906

17,082

16,611

18,585

26,790





































Total liabilities

1,185,926

1,185,433

1,168,490

1,181,901

1,114,916

































Shareholders' Equity

























Common stock

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463





Additional paid-in capital

14,944

14,875

14,906

14,755

14,845





Retained earnings

99,716

97,183

93,851

90,883

84,578





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,845)

(699)

499

(457)

2,210





Treasury stock

(22,349)

(21,530)

(19,702)

(15,678)

(13,173)





































Total shareholders' equity

144,929

144,292

144,017

143,966

142,923





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,330,855

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

$ 1,257,839

































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)





































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













































December

September

June

March

December

December

December

Interest income



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



Loans































Taxable

$ 8,889

$ 9,948

$ 9,196

$ 9,926

$ 9,816

$ 37,959

$ 39,735



Tax exempt

59

52

47

48

54

206

239



Securities































Taxable

969

939

835

643

632

3,386

2,328



Tax exempt

86

94

85

88

87

353

333









































Total interest income

10,003

11,033

10,163

10,705

10,589

41,904

42,635





































Interest expense

































Deposits

640

709

818

962

1,218

3,129

6,070



Repurchase agreements & other

7

12

12

11

10

42

70



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

41

40

51

56

58

188

309



Trust preferred securities

49

49

50

51

52

199

256



Subordinated debt

188

199

75

-

-

462

-









































Total interest expense

925

1,009

1,006

1,080

1,338

4,020

6,705









































































Net interest income

9,078

10,024

9,157

9,625

9,251

37,884

35,930







































Provision for loan losses

-

300

-

750

800

1,050

4,500





































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses



9,078

9,724

9,157

8,875

8,451

36,834

31,430





































Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees

988

959

955

912

863

3,814

3,245



Customer service fees

827

812

820

758

728

3,217

2,807



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

3,194

3,947

4,255

5,859

7,197

17,255

25,350



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

624

155

(217)

2,378

(1,037)

2,940

(5,138)



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

44

52

45

17

123

158

453



Title insurance revenue

528

508

532

521

522

2,089

1,913



Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1

1

2

(2)

181

2

3



Other

383

215

145

479

325

1,222

1,463









































Total noninterest income

6,589

6,649

6,537

10,922

8,902

30,697

30,096





































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,648

6,689

6,881

6,620

6,556

26,838

25,397



Net occupancy expense

846

714

748

740

782

3,048

2,891



Equipment expense

899

872

778

732

818

3,281

3,186



Data processing fees

721

671

653

534

633

2,579

3,055



Professional fees

872

817

574

764

631

3,027

3,307



Marketing expense

228

201

220

135

172

784

658



Telephone and communication expense 148

140

139

154

156

581

535



Postage and delivery expense

106

100

97

111

108

414

415



State, local and other taxes

288

286

278

323

299

1,175

1,146



Employee expense

163

186

161

153

103

663

535



Other expenses

648

580

547

643

426

2,418

1,962









































Total noninterest expense

11,567

11,256

11,076

10,909

10,684

44,808

43,087









































































Income before income tax expense

4,100

5,117

4,618

8,888

6,669

22,723

18,439







































Income tax expense

768

1,014

857

1,807

1,311

4,446

3,495





































Net income





$ 3,332

$ 4,103

$ 3,761

$ 7,081

$ 5,358

$ 18,277

$ 14,944





































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 2.58

$ 1.96







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 2.56

$ 1.96





































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

6,906

6,966

7,148

7,317

7,470

7,083

7,614



Diluted:

6,970

7,017

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,130

7,635







































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





































December

September

June

March

December

December

December

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

































Net interest income

$ 9,078

$ 10,024

$ 9,157

$ 9,625

$ 9,251

$ 37,884

$ 35,930

Tax-equivalent adjustment

39

39

35

36

37

149

152

Tax-equivalent net interest income

9,117

10,063

9,192

9,661

9,288

38,033

36,082

Provision for loan loss

-

300

-

750

800

1,050

4,500

Noninterest income

6,589

6,649

6,537

10,922

8,902

30,697

30,096

Total operating revenue

15,667

16,673

15,694

20,547

18,153

68,581

66,026

Noninterest expense

11,567

11,256

11,076

10,909

10,684

44,808

43,087

Pre-tax pre-provision income

4,100

5,417

4,618

9,638

7,469

23,773

22,939

Pretax income

4,100

5,117

4,618

8,888

6,669

22,723

18,439

Net income

3,332

4,103

3,761

7,081

5,358

18,277

14,944

































PER SHARE INFORMATION:





























Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.49

0.59

0.53

0.97

0.71

2.58

1.96

Diluted earnings per share

0.49

0.58

0.52

0.97

0.71

2.56

1.96

Common dividends

0.115

0.110

0.110

0.105

0.105

0.440

0.400

Book value per common share

21.05

20.83

20.50

19.88

19.39

21.05

19.39

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

17.60

17.55

17.27

16.74

16.30

17.60

16.30

Market price per common share

19.67

18.18

18.50

18.26

18.28

19.67

18.28

Market price to TBV

111.8%

103.6%

107.2%

109.1%

112.1%

111.8%

112.1%

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

7.7

6.7

6.5

6.4

9.3

7.7

9.3

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





























Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.99%

1.23%

1.13%

2.21%

1.73%

1.38%

1.29%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.22%

1.63%

1.39%

3.01%

2.41%

1.91%

2.14%

Return on average equity

9.21%

11.35%

10.42%

19.78%

15.05%

12.67%

10.74%

Return on average tangible equity

10.92%

13.47%

12.37%

23.52%

17.91%

15.04%

12.59%

Efficiency ratio

73.72%

67.40%

70.46%

53.01%

58.76%

65.23%

65.25%

Earning asset yield

3.17%

3.25%

3.56%

3.66%

3.66%

3.37%

3.98%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.40%

0.44%

0.44%

0.50%

0.64%

0.45%

0.85%

Net interest margin

2.87%

3.20%

2.93%

3.20%

3.20%

3.05%

3.35%

Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

2.89%

3.21%

2.94%

3.21%

3.21%

3.06%

3.36%

Non interest income/Average assets

1.96%

1.99%

1.97%

3.41%

2.87%

2.32%

2.59%

Non interest expense/Average assets

3.45%

3.38%

3.33%

3.40%

3.45%

3.39%

3.71%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.48%

-1.38%

-1.37%

0.00%

-0.58%

-1.07%

-1.12%

































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Gross charge-offs

34

24

26

52

57

136

743

Recoveries

27

230

6

54

39

317

62

Net charge-offs

7

(206)

20

(2)

18

(181)

681

Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.44%

0.38%

0.43%

0.66%

0.74%

0.44%

0.74%

Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.53%

0.47%

0.51%

0.76%

0.83%

0.53%

0.83%

Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.79%

0.66%

0.70%

0.76%

0.83%

0.79%

0.83%

Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.49%

0.42%

0.46%

0.49%

0.58%

0.49%

0.58%

Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

315.40%

345.91%

304.28%

207.28%

173.77%

315.40%

173.77%

Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.68%

1.63%

1.56%

1.57%

1.44%

1.68%

1.44%

Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.00%

(0.10%)

0.01%

(0.00%)

0.01%

(0.02%)

0.08%

Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

0.00%

(145.63%)

0.00%

(37500.00%)

4444.44%

(580.11%)

660.79%

































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





























Loans/ Deposits

73.92%

76.15%

77.95%

75.72%

83.19%

73.92%

83.19%

Equity/ Assets

10.89%

10.85%

10.97%

10.86%

11.36%

10.89%

11.36%

Tangible equity/Tangible assets

9.27%

9.30%

9.41%

9.30%

9.73%

9.27%

9.73%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.94%

13.23%

13.11%

13.08%

12.91%

13.94%

12.91%

































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























Total assets

1,330,855

1,329,725

1,312,507

1,325,867

1,257,839

1,330,855

1,257,839

Total loans

822,714

846,548

850,513

848,176

872,723

822,714

872,723

Deposits

1,113,045

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196

1,049,011

1,113,045

1,049,011

Stockholders equity

144,929

144,292

144,017

143,966

142,923

144,929

142,923

Goodwill and intangibles

23,774

22,692

22,710

22,728

22,745

23,774

22,745

Tangible equity

121,155

121,600

121,307

121,238

120,178

121,155

120,178

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,362,962

1,341,439

1,323,804

1,304,097

1,299,698

1,362,962

1,299,698

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

618,279

588,319

600,904

576,503

558,409

618,279

558,409

Total assets under care

3,312,096

3,259,483

3,237,215

3,206,467

3,115,946

3,312,096

3,115,946

Full-time equivalent employees

269

264

256

246

244

269

244

Period end common shares outstanding

6,884

6,927

7,026

7,242

7,372

6,884

7,372

Market capitalization (all)

135,415

125,935

129,984

132,239

134,760

135,415

134,760

































AVERAGE BALANCES





























Total assets

1,342,202

1,333,369

1,329,348

1,281,635

1,238,790

1,322,253

1,161,396

Total earning assets

1,263,431

1,253,722

1,251,213

1,203,284

1,156,718

1,243,093

1,072,443

Total loans

845,078

856,486

853,794

862,898

893,244

854,521

880,338

Deposits

1,123,843

1,109,491

1,115,186

1,073,641

1,031,649

1,106,122

951,226

Stockholders equity

144,749

144,565

144,315

143,167

142,418

144,223

139,197

Goodwill and intangibles

22,701

22,701

22,718

22,736

22,754

22,718

20,491

Tangible equity

122,048

121,864

121,597

120,431

119,664

121,505

118,706

Average basic shares outstanding

6,906

6,966

7,148

7,317

7,470

7,083

7,614

Average diluted shares outstanding

6,970

7,017

7,200

7,335

7,487

7,130

7,635



































SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020



















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020







Average

Average



Average

Average

Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate



























Taxable securities/cash

$ 410,489 $ 969 0.94%



$ 256,068 $ 632 0.99%



Nontaxable securities

7,864 86 4.37%



7,406 87 4.70%



Loans, net

845,078 8,948 4.24%



893,244 9,870 4.42%



























Total earning assets

1,263,431 10,003 3.17%



1,156,718 10,589 3.66%



























Cash and due from banks

6,489







7,463







Allowance for loan losses

(13,795)







(12,045)







Premises and equipment

25,505







23,841







Other assets

60,572







62,813































Total assets

$ 1,342,202







$ 1,238,790





























Liabilities





















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 704,534 $ 400 0.23%



$ 552,018 $ 841 0.61%



Time deposits

157,888 240 0.61%



238,284 377 0.63%



Repurchase agreements & other

18,910 7 0.15%



21,610 10 0.19%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

5,500 41 2.98%



8,000 58 2.90%



Trust preferred securities

10,310 49 1.90%



10,310 52 2.02%



Subordinated debt

19,539 188 3.85%



- - 0.00%



























Total interest bearing liabilities

916,681 925 0.40%



830,222 1,338 0.64%



























Non interest bearing demand

261,421 -





241,347 -





























Total funding

1,178,102

0.31%



1,071,569

0.50%



























Other liabilities

19,351







24,803































Total liabilities

1,197,453







1,096,372































Equity

144,749







142,418































Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,342,202







$ 1,238,790































Net interest income



$ 9,078







$ 9,251





























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 2.87%







3.20%



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 2.89%







3.21%



- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis















































Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020







Average

Average



Average

Average

Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate



























Taxable securities/cash

$ 380,770 $ 3,386 0.89%



$ 185,480 $ 2,328 1.26%



Nontaxable securities

7,802 353 4.52%



6,625 333 5.03%



Loans, net

854,521 38,165 4.47%



880,338 39,974 4.54%



























Total earning assets

1,243,093 41,904 3.37%



1,072,443 42,635 3.98%



























Cash and due from banks

7,290







14,553







Allowance for loan losses

(13,422)







(10,165)







Premises and equipment

24,710







23,776







Other assets

60,582







60,789































Total assets

$ 1,322,253







$ 1,161,396





























Liabilities





















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 672,296 $ 1,813 0.27%



$ 492,267 $ 3,152 0.64%



Time deposits

177,918 1,316 0.74%



247,955 2,918 1.18%



Repurchase agreements & Other

22,821 42 0.18%



22,832 70 0.31%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

6,507 188 2.89%



14,186 309 2.18%



Trust preferred securities

10,310 199 1.93%



10,310 256 2.48%



Subordinated debt

12,057 462 3.83%



- - 0.00%



























Total interest bearing liabilities

901,909 4,020 0.45%



787,550 6,705 0.85%



























Non interest bearing demand

255,908

0.35%



211,004

0.67%



























Total funding

1,157,817







998,554































Other liabilities

20,213







23,645































Total liabilities

1,178,030







1,022,199































Equity

144,223







139,197































Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,322,253







$ 1,161,396































Net interest income



$ 37,884







$ 35,930





























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.05%







3.35%



























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.06%







3.36%



- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis





































































Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

























Total Operating Revenue

$ 15,667

$ 18,153

$ 68,581

$ 66,026



Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*

(581)

611

(3,436)

3,585

























Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

15,086

18,764

65,145

69,611















































Total Operating Expense

$ 11,567

$ 10,684

$ 44,808

$ 43,087



Adjustment for merger expenses**

-

-

-

(1,241)

























Adjusted Total Operating Expense

11,567

10,684

44,808

41,846















































Income before Income Taxes

4,100

6,669

22,723

18,439



Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(581)

611

(3,436)

4,826

























Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

3,519

7,280

19,287

23,265















































Provision for Income Taxes

768

1,311

4,446

3,495



Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***

(122)

128

(722)

1,013

























Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

646

1,439

3,724

4,509















































Net Income

3,332

5,358

18,277

14,944



Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(459)

483

(2,714)

3,813

























Adjusted Net Income

2,873

5,841

15,563

18,757















































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.49

0.71

2.56

1.96



Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(0.07)

0.06

(0.38)

0.48

























Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.42

$ 0.77

$ 2.18

$ 2.44















































Return on Average Assets

0.99%

1.73%

1.38%

1.29%



Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

-0.14%

0.16%

-0.21%

0.33%

























Adjusted Return on Average Assets

0.86%

1.89%

1.18%

1.62%

























*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights





































**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition









































***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate



































