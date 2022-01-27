Ron Pierce is appointed CEO of Pain Specialists of America, and Dr. Pankaj Mehta is appointed Clinical President for Managed Clinical Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA), a management services company that provides administrative services to Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, announced today the appointment of Ron Pierce as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSA, and Dr. Pankaj Mehta as Clinical President for Managed Clinical Services, effective January 19, 2022. Both Pierce and Mehta were also appointed to PSA's Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Pain Specialists of America) (PRNewswire)

According to Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, members of PSA's board and co-Managers of CommonView Capital, "these appointments reflect PSA's continued focus on advancing Interventional Pain Management and providing expert solutions across the continuum of pain treatment modalities. We truly appreciate the dedication shown by Ron and Dr. Mehta during these difficult times and are confident that they will provide PSA and its managed clinical providers with the vision and leadership required to drive growth and innovation in the future."

According to Ron Pierce, "I'm honored by the confidence the board has placed in me and I'm certain that PSA will continue to grow and provide outstanding support to its managed clinical providers, patients and communities." According to Pierce, "PSA's managed clinical services will be well-served under Dr. Mehta's capable leadership. Dr. Mehta has exceptional respect as a nationally recognized expert and physician trainer in interventional pain management. Mehta's distinguished education and training, curious scientific mind, industry expertise, patient-centric mindset, and organizational leadership experience make him ideally qualified to lead our managed clinical services, and I'm honored to continue my collaboration and partnership with Dr. Mehta to position PSA's clinicians as leaders in the interventional pain ecosystem."

According to Dr Pankaj Mehta, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead PSA's managed clinical services in partnership with Ron Pierce and CommonView Capital, and look forward to significant growth as we continue to bring leading pain management therapies to our patients and communities. PSA has talented and passionate physicians and leaders, and I look forward to working with them to continue to drive growth and development."

Ron Pierce , has served as President and COO of PSA since January 2021, and will now expand his oversight to all of PSA's management services and ambulatory surgical subsidiaries. Pierce is a career healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience across diverse medical enterprises ranging from private start-ups to public Fortune 150 companies, ranging in size from <$10 million to >$13 billion in annual revenue. Pierce has led multiple emerging, early and middle-stage healthcare companies, with patient management experience across the spectrum of clinical health care delivery, including inpatient acute care facilities, outpatient physician-owned clinic and surgical services, compounding pharmacies, drug infusion and wellness services. Pierce is also experienced in consolidating fragmented physician-centric medical markets via merger, acquisition, and roll-up strategies, to develop national clinical care networks. Pierce was a pioneer in creating regional and national integrated clinical service platforms by acquiring and integrating numerous multi-specialty and single-specialty physician practices. Previously, Pierce served as VP Operations/COO at U.S. Oncology, and as founder/CEO and Director at Integrated Orthopaedics, two publicly traded physician practice management companies.

Dr. Pankaj Mehta , has served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of managed clinical services since February 2021, and as a member of PSA's Clinical Advisory Board since July 2020. Dr. Mehta will now expand his scope as Clinical President to oversee all clinical services managed by PSA, including oversight of clinic services, surgical services, medical research and professional provider hiring and training. Dr. Mehta is a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist trained at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He then completed an interventional pain fellowship at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mehta has gained national recognition for his contributions to Interventional Pain Medicine. Dr. Mehta is a key opinion leader in the field of pain management, whose main focus is on spine pain, headaches, spinal stenosis, abdominal and pelvic pain, with a prime interest in neuromodulation and minimally invasive therapies. Dr. Mehta is one of the first proctors of various new therapies for spine pain and CRPS. He is also a leading neuromodulation specialist in Texas and is referred patients from all corners of the state. He lectures all over the country on the latest breakthroughs in interventional pain and has numerous publications to his credit. He is an educator and instructor for several health care companies who research and develop treatments for chronic pain.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to 14 interventional pain clinics, 4 ambulatory surgery centers, two urine toxicology labs and a compounding pharmacy. At their managed practices, Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, you'll find visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. Many of their physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to assist in their development of best practices and the latest interventional treatments while helping them to focus on providing exceptional patient care.

Visit Pain Specialists of America at www.psadocs.com and connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PainSpecialistsofAmerica

Contact

Amber Kerby, VP of Sales & Marketing

akerby@psadocs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America