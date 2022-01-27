PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE CHALLENGER SERIES FEATHERWEIGHTS COMPETE ON FUBO SPORTS NETWORK MARCH 11

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced that the PFL Challenger Series will continue from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Friday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET with featherweight action. The PFL Challenger Series airs live exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, the live TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe.

The PFL Challenger Series has seen more than 500 fighters from around the world apply to compete. Out of the applicants, eight, one per week, will earn a PFL contract which will put them in the 2022 Regular Season or set them on a development path with the league in hopes of joining a future Season.

"Featherweights have a blend of power and speed that make it one of the most entertaining divisions in MMA," said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. "We have a talented roster of up-and-coming fighters looking to prove themselves and I'm looking forward to them facing off in Orlando."

The Challenger Series will continue with the featherweight division on March 11 and it will feature a number of fighters vying for a spot in the 2022 PFL Season. EFC featherweight champion Reinaldo Ekson (17-5) is primed to take his place among the best 145-pound fighters in the world. The Brazilian will have a chance to punch his ticket to the league with an impressive performance.

American wrestling standout Edwin Cooper Jr. is another fighter on the rise. The Jackson-Wink product was a junior college national champion who went on to compete for the prestigious University of Iowa program. Cooper (5-1) will look to establish himself as one of the top featherweight prospects in MMA.

Australian Aaron Blackie (8-2) is a blackbelt in both Judo and jiu-jitsu. the grappling ace likes to utilize his considerable ground skills to submit his opponents and he has been very successful, stopping all eight of his wins, seven by submission. He'll be making his North American debut at Challenger Series.

Scottie Stockman is a wrestler out of the Roufusport camp in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Despite his grappling background, Stockman (3-1) has a tendency to stand and sling bombs a la Dan Henderson and Justin Gaethje. The Oregon native has rattled off three straight wins, two by KO and also added a KO victory in his boxing debut this past September.

South Korean Do Gyeom Lee (8-4) and Americans Brahyan Zurcher (2-0), Josh Blyden (9-2) and Mike Barnett (11-3) round out the division.

Viewers watching the PFL Challenger Series can also interact with the featherweight live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games to earn points and compete for a cash prize. During the bouts, fans can answer predictive questions about the action all on one screen using their remote control. Fubo Sportsbook, now live in Iowa and Arizona, is also the exclusive gambling sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series.

Fubo Sports Network is fuboTV's linear TV network dedicated to featuring sports stories on and off the field. Fans can stream live sports, original programming and partner content on Fubo Sports Network as part of fuboTV's subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

