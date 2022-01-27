PARK HYATT NEW YORK DEBUTS NEW BRYTE RESTORATIVE SLEEP SUITE

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hyatt New York, the luxury five-star hotel located within steps of New York City's most iconic landmarks and destinations, today announces the launch of its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite.

Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite (PRNewswire)

Recognizing the growing demand for personalized in-suite wellness amenities and curated experiences, the award-winning hotel is introducing an elevated, restorative sleep sanctuary featuring The Restorative Bed™ by Bryte. The residential-style, one-bedroom suite offers the perfect blend of comfort and function, designed to provide a serene haven from the city's bustling atmosphere and a restful night's sleep.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bryte and offer our guests a truly personalized and restorative sleep experience," said Peter Roth, area vice president and general manager of the Park Hyatt New York. "As the pandemic has impacted the sleep health of so many people, we're proud to be able to provide a relaxing space that not only helps guests better their sleep but works to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

Backed by sleep science and powered with AI, Bryte's Restorative Sleep Technology™ seeks to help guests fight off jet lag, fall asleep more quickly, and stay asleep longer, as the bed dynamically adjusts to relieve pressure points and control the climate throughout various sleep stages. Guests can store their sleep preferences and tap into their personal bed profile whenever they return.

Along with partial Central Park views, the Restorative Sleep Suite is outfitted with a king-size bed, one and a half bath, 900 sq. ft. of space and a separate living room, sleep-enhancing amenities such as a Vitruvi Essential Diffuser and signature "Sleep" Essential Oil blend, Nollapelli Linens, sleeping masks, and a collection of sleep-related books.

Starting rates for the Restorative Sleep Suite at Park Hyatt New York begin at $1,445. Guests may apply the 'Night at The Park' offer and receive a 3rd night complimentary. Subject to availability and terms and conditions apply. The 'Night at The Park' promotion ends September 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/new-york/park-hyatt-new-york/nycph/rooms/suite-rooms-park-hyatt-new-york/suites/one-bedroom-sleep-suite-by-bryte.

Link to Hi-Res Imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bct6wz0a8e8zhbq/AACNDuSeSiyj_n0WiNfUvFJLa?dl=0

About Park Hyatt New York

Situated directly across the street from Carnegie Hall, one block from Central Park and a short distance to MoMA and Lincoln Center, the 210-room Park Hyatt New York is a five-star hotel offering close proximity to global icons of both culture and industry. Along with striking interior architectural design and a rotating art collection setting the backdrop for bespoke events, the award-winning property features spacious guestrooms inspired by New York's most well-appointed homes with an abundance of natural light and luxurious spa-like bathrooms. Located on the hotel's 25th floor, Spa Nalai provides magnificent amenities and personalized services for optimal wellness and relaxation, such as an indoor saltwater swimming pool, eucalyptus steam room, oversized hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and the newly-opened Rossano Ferretti Hairspa boasting awe-inspiring views of the Manhattan skyline. For more information, visit parkhyattnewyork.com. Follow @ParkHyattNY on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Taylor Madigan

Hawkins International PR

+1 (212) 255-6541

taylor@hawkpr.com

Patricia Galas

Park Hyatt New York

+1 (646) 774-1313

patricia.galas@hyatt.com

Park Hyatt New York (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Park Hyatt New York