Orexo Q4 2021, incl. Full Year Report

Ready to capitalize on a strong foundation
Q4 2021 highlights
- Total net revenues of SEK 144.0 m (159.2)
- Net earnings of SEK -66.0 m (-49.6)
- EBITDA of SEK -48.5 m (1.0)
- US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 133.6 m (143.1), in local currency USD 15.1 m (16.7), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 72.2 m (94.4)
- Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -80.6 m (-11.2), cash balance of SEK 504.1 m (505.3)
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.92 (-1.45)
- Positive outcome announced for the pivotal trial for the lead pharmaceutical pipeline asset OX124, a high-dose overdose rescue medication
- Information was provided about amorphOXTM, a novel drug delivery platform
- A new pharmaceutical development project, OX640, was initiated with the aim to develop a nasal adrenaline rescue medication
- Financial outlook for 2022 is presented on page 12
Important events after the period
- In collaboration with Sober Grid, VORVIDA® and DEPREXIS® will be made available on Walgreens Find Care® during Q1
SEK m, unless otherwise stated
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
144.0
159.2
565.0
663.6
Cost of goods sold
-20.3
-11.3
-78.9
-65.6
Operating expenses
-187.8
-158.9
-700.2
-617.9
EBIT
-64.1
-11.0
-214.1
-19.9
EBIT margin, %
-44.5%
-6.9%
-37.9%
-3.0%
EBITDA
-48.5
1.0
-161.0
19.0
Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK
-1.92
-1.45
-6.51
-2.45
Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK
-1.92
-1.45
-6.51
-2.45
Cash flow from operating activities
-80.6
-11.2
-229.0
16.8
Cash and cash equivalents
504.1
505.3
504.1
505.3
Expanding the business
"I am pleased to report that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a continued strong profit contribution from ZUBSOLV® and sales nearly in line with Q3. The financial contribution from ZUBSOLV® is important to maintain pace and enable us to continue building on the highlights of the quarter. During Q4 we showed a positive outcome for the OX124 pivotal trial, we informed about our new drug delivery platform amorphOX™, and expanded our pipeline with a new pharmaceutical project OX640 (nasal epinephrine). Additionally, we initiated the launch of MODIA™ and after the end of the period, our partnership with Sober Grid reached a significant milestone establishing an agreement with Walgreens to make our collaborative services available on their Find Care® digital market place during the first quarter."
