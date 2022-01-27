Laird Connectivity Launches Sterling™-LWB+ Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo Module Based on Latest Infineon AIROC™ CYW43439 Chipset

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader, Laird Connectivity, has launched the SterlingTM-LWB+ Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.2 module, the latest member of the successful Sterling radio family. Powered by the AIROC™ CYW43439 Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo SoC from Infineon Technologies, the Sterling-LWB+ is designed for IoT from the start. The Sterling-LWB+ is fully certified, easy to integrate, industrial temperature rated, and the fastest route to the market for wireless IoT applications. It's also mechanically and pin compatible with the Sterling-LWB module as an upgrade path for existing customers. The modules and evaluation kits are available now from Laird Connectivity's distribution partners.

Careful design considerations were made to ensure the Sterling-LWB+ is simple to integrate into a variety of host platforms. The module series delivers a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio enabled with Laird Connectivity's industry-leading software drivers and support. The secure, high performance SDIO solution can be easily integrated with any Linux or Android based system, with RTOS software integration coming soon.

"The LWB+ has given Laird Connectivity the option to provide our customers an extended life cycle for our Wi-Fi products, delivering a state-of-the art Wi-Fi 4 solution with the latest features and head room to grow. This means our customers with long product cycles have a solution they can rely upon," said Andy Ross, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. "In partnership with Infineon, we've been able to integrate a leading-edge chipset and deliver a highly reliable, industrial temperature range solution."

The Sterling-LWB+ has a rich feature-set including Wi-Fi 4 and dual-mode Bluetooth. It delivers on reliability with high quality drivers and extended product life support, and Laird Connectivity's Linux Backports package ensures compatibility for a broad range of Linux Kernels. The module also supports the latest WPA3 security standards.

"Laird Connectivity's new Sterling-LWB+ Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless module with our robust and reliable AIROC™ CYW43439 Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 SoC expands the scope of our wireless connectivity solutions, enabling faster time to market for a wide range of applications," said Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Director, IoT Compute and Wireless, Infineon Technologies. "Our broad AIROC portfolio includes high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power products that deliver robust industry-leading performance."

The Sterling-LWB+ is available as a System-in-Package (SIP) and two certified PCB module versions, supporting either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector for an external antenna, which can connect to range of Laird Connectivity certified internal antennas. The module was intentionally designed to meet the demands of medical and industrial IoT applications, including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT connectivity, industrial IoT sensors, and battery powered medical devices. Certifications include FCC, ISED, CE, UKCA, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG registration.

For more information about the Sterling-LWB+, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/sterling-lwb-plus

For more information about the Infineon AIROC™ 43439, visit: CYW43439

About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers –no matter what.

