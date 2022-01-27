ELI JANIK NAMED ASSOCIATE OF HANSZEN LAPORTE

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AV-Rated business law firm Hanszen Laporte announced today that Eli Janik has joined the firm as an associate.

Janik, who clerked at the firm while attending law school, will focus his practice on real estate, corporate, and commercial transactions. He is a recent graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

"Since opening our doors in 1997, Hanszen Laporte has worked to build the bench strength businesses need to manage many of the legal complexities involved in today's fast-paced operating environment," said Kent Hanszen, Managing Partner, Hanszen Laporte.

"The addition of Eli as an associate further complements those efforts. He has tremendous business acumen with a sharp eye for detail that truly sets him apart from his peers, and we look forward to helping him realize his full potential as an attorney with the firm."

When asked of the appointment, Janik said, "Hanszen Laporte has built an incredible reputation for delivering solid, client-focused legal strategies. The approach of the firm's seasoned attorneys is both thoughtful and meticulous, and I look forward to learning from them as I begin this next chapter in my legal career."

Born and raised in Houston, Janik completed several internships before becoming a licensed attorney. He worked as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas – The Honorable Frances H. Stacy and as a real estate and legal intern for Prime Communications, the largest AT&T authorized retailer in the United States.

Before earning his J.D., he attended Trinity University in San Antonio, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston.

Hanszen Laporte is an AV-Rated business firm with a combined 200 years of experience in business litigation, real estate transactions and litigation, and company matters. Hanszen Laporte's attorneys are Board Certified and strive to exceed clients' expectations while providing real solutions to legal disputes and business matters. For more information about the law firm, visit: www.hanszenlaporte.com.

