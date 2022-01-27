Latest report features new 2020 economic impact data, including critical insights concerning the industry's recovery from the pandemic, the value of cruise tourism and the leadership and advancements in the areas of responsible tourism and maritime practices.

Cruise Industry 2022 Outlook Report Quantifies Value of Cruise Tourism, Underscores Leadership in Health and Safety, Environmental Sustainability and Destination Stewardship Latest report features new 2020 economic impact data, including critical insights concerning the industry's recovery from the pandemic, the value of cruise tourism and the leadership and advancements in the areas of responsible tourism and maritime practices.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association, the leading voice of the global cruise community, today released the 2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report.

The annual report shows how the industry has continued to resume responsibly with proven protocols that are leading the way, underscores the value of cruise tourism to local communities and national economies around the world, and charts the industry's continued progress towards achieving carbon neutrality.

"The 2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report provides an opportunity to reflect on how far our industry has come as CLIA ocean-going cruise lines have welcomed more than six million guests onboard since resuming operations in July 2020. While our focus on health and safety remains absolute, our industry is also leading the way in environmental sustainability and destination stewardship," said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA.



"Coastal and maritime tourism is an important economic driver, and we continue to work in partnership with cruise destinations so that communities thrive from responsible tourism. Our members are also investing in new technologies and new ships and pursuing the goal of net carbon neutral cruising by 2050."

The 2022 outlook report also features reflections from cruise industry partners and community members around the world, including from Robert Courts MP, United Kingdom Maritime Minister; Mato Franković Mayor of Dubrovnik; Laura McDonnell, shop owner in Juneau, Alaska; Alex Fraile, tour guide in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Danny Genung, CEO, Harr Travel; and Mandy Goddard, M.Ed., CLIA Elite Cruise Counselor (ECC).



Highlights from the report include:

Fleet of the Future. By 2027, the CLIA ocean-going cruise line member fleet will reflect significant advancements in the cruise industry's pursuit of a cleaner, more efficient future.

2020 Global Economic Impact. When compared to 2019, the 2020 economic data illustrates the pandemic's far-reaching effects on the wider cruise community and underscores the importance of cruise tourism to economies around the world.

Resumption Progress. Industry-leading protocols are facilitating the resumption of cruise tourism around the world, which is putting people back to work and reinvigorating local and national economies.

Value of Cruise Tourists. Cruise tourists, and the money they spend, create jobs and opportunities for local communities around the world.

Destination Stewardship. Continued collaboration with local communities in the destinations cruise ships visit remains a critical focus for the cruise industry, including in Dubrovnik, Croatia , the Greek destinations of Corfu and Heraklion, and the City of Palma in the Balearic Islands.

Class of 2022. CLIA ocean-going member cruise lines are projected to debut 16 new cruise ships in 2022, including five LNG-powered vessels and nine expedition ships. The class of 2022 will be 100% equipped with Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems.

To view the full 2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report, please click here. For more information, please contact press@cruising.org.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

CLIA is the world's largest cruise industry trade association and the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for the more than 30 million passengers who have cruised annually. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and a widespread network of stakeholders, including ports & destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services. CLIA represents more than 90% of the world's ocean-going cruise capacity, as well as nearly 60,000 travel agents and agencies from around the world. The travel agent and agency members represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. For more information, please visit cruising.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube with our handle @CLIAGlobal—or on LinkedIn.

