BondLink Launches Fully-Automated Debt Database Solution for Municipal Governments

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BondLink publicly launched a new debt database solution to significantly improve how governments track and manage their outstanding debt liabilities in the $4 trillion municipal bond market. The cloud-based tool is the market's first fully-integrated debt ledger that is automatically synced with a daily data feed of all bond market transactions.

At launch, the tool empowers public sector CFOs with an on-demand view of their debt profile directly in their BondLink Issuer Portal. Teams can visualize and manage upcoming debt service payments in one central location, providing more accurate budget forecasting within a capital program and identifying opportunities to refinance outstanding bonds.

BondLink's database solution is the latest enhancement to the suite of tools on its debt management operating platform that leading states, cities, and public utilities use to manage their bond programs, engage investors, and drive market demand when they access capital to finance public infrastructure. The latest tool delivers even more efficiencies to issuers ahead of bond sales, before large payments, and even during preliminary planning phases ahead of new fiscal years.

This service leverages data from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), one of the leading market data providers in the municipal bond market. ICE provides data, analytics and execution services for the municipal bond market and made a strategic investment into BondLink earlier this year.

"Most governments don't maintain their own records of their outstanding debt liabilities," said Colin MacNaught. "Current options are too difficult to use, too manual, and too expensive, leaving many governments to instead outsource this mission-critical and sensitive data to third parties. Our new tool is a massive break-through in terms of ease-of-use for under-resourced finance officers, and we're excited to continue to expand our platform and seamlessly tie the new database to other financial systems that are part of the process for accessing capital for roads and bridges and other infrastructure."

