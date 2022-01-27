Anthology earns additional ISO 27001 certifications, expands global information security standards for clients and learners

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that it has secured additional ISO 27001 certifications, successfully meeting one of the foremost international information security standards for Anthology Reach, Blackboard Learn (SaaS), Blackboard Collaborate and Blackboard Ally. The information security management system infrastructure and services that underpin Anthology solutions for higher education are also ISO certified, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to protect client data and provide a secure experience for all learners.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

In parallel with ISO certification, Anthology has also completed a SOC 2 Type 1 assessment for Anthology Reach and a SOC 2 Type 2 assessment for Anthology Student. This exhibits further diligence in securing Anthology's data environment for clients and prioritizing confidentiality and privacy for all learners as the company looks to lead the market in meeting information security standards.

"Data security is absolutely vital to following through on our mission to help advance education and support the entire learner lifecycle while also creating personalized experiences for students," said Richie Rodriguez, Chief Information Security Officer at Anthology. "This is the first time that both Anthology and Blackboard products have earned ISO 27001 certification – a collective milestone as we kick off the year by attaining the top-level international information security standards that our clients need to advance and thrive."

The Anthology cloud is a scalable, standards-based platform designed for higher education success. It enables institutions to respond dynamically to change, gain greater insight from connected data, and optimize technology around student and operational success. Blackboard solutions including Learn, Collaborate and Ally are also in the cloud, helping clients deliver innovative experiences for faculty, students and staff in a secure, agile environment.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating and maintaining a documented ISMS within the context of an organization's overall business risks, focusing on proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

The certification and examination engagements were performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, an ANAB and UKAS accredited Certification Body and CPA firm, and TÜV SÜD PSB, a trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions specializing in testing, certification, auditing and advisory services.

About Anthology

Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education. Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology strives to advance education to support learners in higher education, K-12, business and government throughout the world. The newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services that address individual needs and help educators shape each learner's journey. Drawing on a comprehensive offering, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies; provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey. Discover how we are fulfilling our mission at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology