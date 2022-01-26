True Office Learning Wins Sixth Brandon Hall Award, Earning Gold Honors for Best Advance in Custom Content

Leader in Innovative Compliance Training and Learning Technologies Won the Prestigious Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for its Custom Learning and Development Program for Mondelēz International

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Office Learning — the creator of groundbreaking adaptive eLearning technology that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world — announced today that it, together with its client Mondelēz International, earned a Brandon Hall Gold award in the Best Advance in Custom Content category as part of the Excellence in Human Capital Management Program. The award celebrates a custom training program that True Office Learning built for Mondelēz International to help new hires understand the company's culture and way of doing business while providing tools and resources to help them be successful.

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning, a Learning Pool company, offers award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise that is designed to build better businesses by helping employees be their best selves. Its software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences with a focus on the human element to drive better business outcomes. (PRNewswire)

True Office Learning's customizable software transforms boring, passive training programs into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield essential behavioral insights and predictive analytics for organizations. This award showcases a module customized for Mondelēz International that is centered around its employees, who are key to the company's success and positioning as leading the future of snacking.

"We are honored to earn our sixth Brandon Hall award, especially in a category that goes far beyond compliance learning," True Office Learning CEO Neha Gupta said. "Winning among top learning and development players for what is normally considered 'dry' or 'boring' reinforces our technological excellence in this space, but also demonstrates our ability to design innovative training programs that remain true to the customer's brand while producing very strong outcomes. I am proud of what our two teams accomplished together and the impact made in effectively and efficiently onboarding new employees."

The award recognizes the success of a learner-centric training program called "Welcome to Our Way of Doing Business," built for Mondelēz International using True Office's proprietary Scholar adaptive learning technology that focuses on measuring impact and tailoring the learner journey based on knowledge application. Mondelēz International leveraged True Office Learning's I.Q. advanced data analytics technology to measure training effectiveness over time. The learning insight gleaned from I.Q. was then used to target microlearning and reinforcement where needed across the organization. The program was designed to allow these results to be measured and segmented at the desired enterprise and division levels.

True Office Learning's approach to custom courses, coming from its deep experience with instructional design, helped this program succeed from both a content and learner-centric design perspective.

"The outcomes of the course from a learning and user experience perspective have been incredibly strong, and feedback from our leadership team and colleagues has been overwhelmingly positive. From an outcomes perspective, we wanted to have visibility into the effectiveness of their training beyond simple metrics such as completion data, time spent in a course and post-completion survey data as none of this data helps identify risk. True Office Learning partnered with us to build a course that was effective from a learner perspective, but also from a risk mitigation perspective," Mondelēz International Learning Program Manager Marcus Haor said.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program, said. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts; Brandon Hall Group analysts; and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in human capital management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, it conducts studies in learning and development; talent management; leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition; and HR/workforce management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practices from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally over more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services. At the core of its offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes and systems coalesced with analyst advisory services, which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning , a Learning Pool company, is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise that is designed to work with any learning management system.

Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool empowers workplaces to deliver extraordinary learning outcomes with its comprehensive suite of innovative technologies. Supporting the evolving ambition of more than 1,200 businesses investing in learning experiences for more than 5 million global learners, Learning Pool's suite provides everything needed to build, manage and deliver workplace learning.

The company offers an unparalleled customer experience, delivered by more than 300 expert colleagues based in the UK and US, working to bring each customer's unique vision for learning and development to life.

In the last year, it has been featured on 14 eLearning Industry lists for excellence in its field and achieved a double-award win at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, including Gold for Technology Innovation and double Gold in the Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Service.

Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning, wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

