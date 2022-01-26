Swiss Deluxe Hotels Appoints IMAGINE PR as North American Public Relations Agency

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Deluxe Hotels has appointed IMAGINE PR as their North American Public Relations Representative.

Founded in 1934, Swiss Deluxe Hotels is made up of 39 of the most exclusive five-star hotels throughout Switzerland and stands for the highest quality and standards. The properties in the association are considered among the leading hotels worldwide and are known for offering the most unique personal service. Each member is one of the top "places to be" in the Swiss hotel industry, with the group reporting approximately 730,000 overnight stays and sales of around CHF 1.14 billion in 2020.

From properties in locations such as Geneva, Ascona, St. Moritz, Bern, Gstaad, Lucerne, Montreux, and Zurich, Swiss Deluxe Hotels embodies the prestige of Switzerland's luxury hospitality sector.

The members of Swiss Deluxe Hotels are:

The Chedi Andermatt

The Tschuggen Grand Hotel

Castello Del Sole

Hotel Eden Roc

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois

Bellevue Palace

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa

Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences

LeCrans Hotel & Spa

Beau-Rivage

Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues

Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

Gstaad Palace

Le Grand Bellevue

Park Gstaad

The Alpina Gstaad

Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa

Beau-Rivage Palace

Lausanne Palace

Hotel Splendide Royal

Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace

Le Mirador Resort & Spa

Beau-Rivage Hotel

Grand Hotel Kronenhof

Badrutt's Palace Hotel

Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

Kulm Hotel St. Moritz

Suvretta House

Grand Hôtel Du Lac

Park Hotel Vitznau

Grand Hotel Zermatterhof

Mont Cervin Palace

Riffelalp Resort 2222M

Baur Au Lac

La Réserve Eden Au Lach Zurich

The Dolder Grand

Widder Hotel

For more information, please visit: https://www.swissdeluxehotels.com/en

