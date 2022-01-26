SPIRITS NETWORK LAUNCHES THE AMERICAN CASK, A PRIVATE CASK PROGRAM WITH SCOTLAND'S PRESTIGIOUS BORDERS DISTILLERY

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits Network, the digital streaming platform where spirits enthusiasts can learn directly from industry experts while purchasing premium product, is pleased to announce their exclusive offering of 1,000 private Scotch Whisky casks in partnership with The Borders Distillery of Scotland.

The ownership of each cask includes a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that will feature an image of The Borders Distillery or the surrounding area of the Scottish Borders. This NFT also entitles cask owners to a bottle from the first ever bottling of Borders Distillery Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the first from the region since 1837. Once ready for release, American Cask customers will have their Borders Distillery spirit bottled and shipped to their homes.

John Fordyce, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Borders Distillery states: "We are delighted to partner with Spirits Network for this one-of-a-kind offer. There is great interest in owning your own cask to celebrate anniversaries, graduations, engagements, and special moments. Spirits Network is bringing the Borders Distillery to America, a first."

Nick Buzzell, Spirits Network CEO, adds: "During this time when so many are striving to become more involved in owning or making their own spirits, we are thrilled to partner with the renowned Borders Distillery to offer this exclusive experience to Spirits Network members."

Please find more images of Borders Distillery here, or watch Spirits Network's latest episode of Barrel Select with John Fordyce in Scotland.

How The Program Works*:

Visit https://store.spiritsnetwork.com/borders-american-casks to register and sign up for an account with Spirits Network.

One cask: $3,600 .

Choose when to fill the cask:

Spring – Memorial Day Week

Summer – Independence Day Week

Autumn – Labor Day Week

Winter – Thanksgiving week

All data is stored in the USA and all payments are made in the USA .

After filling, owners will have access to an exclusive app where proprietary technology allows owners to track the evolution of their cask.

Owners will be invited by the Distillery to design a personalized label, and once bottled the Scotch Whisky will be sent to the USA under bond. Local taxes will apply. The Distillery estimates that each cask will yield somewhere between 240 and 270 bottles of 70cl at 92% Proof.

When visiting Scotland , American cask owners receive complimentary distillery tours and tastings hosted by The Borders Distillery's expert distilling team.

Ten years of insurance and warehousing in Scotland is included in the purchase price.

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK

Spirits Network is a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts, creating meaningful connections through original, shoppable video programming. Through the platform, members can engage with and purchase from the top players defining the spirits business, as well as access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. Launched in 2019, Spirits Network offers shoppable streaming video programming on any device.

There are more than 100 programs produced exclusively through the Spirits Network including Spirits for Beginners-Practical and enjoyable spirits education from Flavien Desoblin; Meet the Masters–an in-depth guided tour of how your favorite spirit is made through the eyes of its makers; Cocktail History–sharing the history behind the world's most iconic and inventive cocktails; Barrel Select–Hosted by Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS), the show documents the creation of Samara's second Maker's Mark custom barrel; Wine Uncorked– An irreverent approach to wine education hosted by Comedian / Sommelier Patrick Ney, and produced by and featuring actor, comedian, and 2021 Emmy Award host, Cedric The Entertainer; and many more.

Viewers can stream their favorite Spirits Network shows at any time, from any location, at home or on-the-go. Compatible devices include Apple TV, Apple iOS, and Android, as well as Smart TVs.

Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels. NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center by offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.

For more information on Spirits Network, visit www.spiritsnetwork.com

ABOUT BORDERS DISTILLERY

The first Scotch Whisky distillery in the Scottish Borders since 1837 – distilling Single Malt Scotch Whisky, gin, and vodka. Borders began our distilling journey in 2018 and are dedicated to capturing the true spirit of the Borders.

Making Scotch Whisky is a long painstaking process – a wonderful combination of nature, art, and science. New Make Spirit must be matured in Scotland, in oak barrels, for a minimum of 3 years and 1 day before it is allowed to be called Scotch Whisky.

The Borders Distillery uses barley only on 12 farms lying within 30 miles of the distillery. Our water is drawn from an aquifer beneath the stills. Our distilling team is from our town and entirely trained by us.

The Borders Distillery's New Make Spirit is transferred into American oak casks where it will mellow over time and take on new nuances of flavor as the seasons and years roll by.

Every year we sample the casks and upload the information onto our proprietary app; carefully recording and nurturing the cask's development.

For more about The Borders Distillery, visit thebordersdistillery.com.

*Cask owners are liable for all import, Duties, Federal, State, and Local Taxes at the time of import.

*Estimated yield at 10yrs and 92% Proof would be between 240 and 270 70cl bottles.

*Price available upon request.

