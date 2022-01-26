On Stage With Henry Diltz Features Highlights from His Decades-Long Career including Rare Photographs of Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Morrison, and Elvis Costello

LEGENDARY PHOTOGRAPHER HENRY DILTZ DEBUTS FIRST-EVER NFT COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY ON SUPERRARE On Stage With Henry Diltz Features Highlights from His Decades-Long Career including Rare Photographs of Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Morrison, and Elvis Costello

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperRare , the pioneering marketplace for curated NFT artwork, is pleased to present On Stage with Henry Diltz the debut NFT Collection by renowned rock n' roll sharpshooter and official Woodstock music festival photographer Henry Diltz. For this dynamic drop, Diltz has meticulously animated and brought to life, each photograph which will be minted only once. The sale opens to bidders worldwide on January 26, 2022, at 9am PST /12pm EST with a one-of-a-Kind Kurt Cobain snap, capturing the incredible energy and stage presence of Nirvana's formidable frontman. Nirvana's Kurt Cobain was captured in concert (Los Angeles, 1993) for this authentic, animated, indelible image, opening with a reserve price of 7 ETH.

Kurt Cobain - Los Angeles, 1993 // Copyright Henry Diltz. All Rights Reserved. (PRNewswire)

On Stage With Henry Diltz Features Highlights from His Decades-Long Career including Rare Photographs of Rock Icons

Shortly after the Cobain drop, SuperRare will open an auction for five additional animated NFTs as a part of the On Stage With Henry Diltz NFT series with animations that bring these incredible images of iconic rock stars to life, including The Rolling Stones featuring Stephen Stills in Amsterdam in 1970; Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock in 1969; Bruce Springsteen, San Francisco, 1973; Jim Morrison, Hollywood Bowl, 1969; and Elvis Costello, Long Beach, 1979

Henry Diltz photographed the life and times of some of the biggest names in music in the 1960s and 70s. From stunning stage shots of Chuck Berry, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Rolling Stones to warm, candid images of Paul McCartney, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell, Diltz has captured some of music's most familiar faces in some extraordinarily intimate moments, all without a single lesson in photography. His images have appeared on more than 250 album covers, including the 1970 Morrison Hotel cover for The Doors and James Taylor's Sweet Baby James.

To view the On Stage with Henry Diltz Collection taken directly from his rich historical archives, visit http://www.henrydiltznft.com.

As a bonus, the first collectors of these heritage NFTs will receive an unframed artist print, courtesy of Henry Diltz, as part of the purchase.

Media Contact

Adam Nelson

WORKHOUSE, Founder & CEO

O: +1 212.645.8006

E: nelson@workhousepr.com

http://www.workhousepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Diltz