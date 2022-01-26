Better Days to Grow Together, a food security program, improved weight and growth in 75% of children who participated

Kellogg feeds, educates 500 Guatemalan children struggling with hunger Better Days to Grow Together, a food security program, improved weight and growth in 75% of children who participated

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced today the completion of a feeding and educational program, Better Days to Grow Together. The social and educational program aimed to help girls and boys and their families in Guatemala build new habits and improve their quality of life. The program supports our Better Days global purpose platform to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030, including reaching children worldwide through feeding programs.

A staggering 1-in-2 children suffers from malnutrition in Guatemala, which ranks first in Latin America and sixth in the world for the worst rates of child malnutrition.

The program had 4 clear action pillars to promote food security and wellbeing, but most importantly, to build long-term habits to ensure a brighter future. It provided a daily breakfast of cereal, milk, and fruit, plus nutrition education to children and their families. Participants were trained in gardening skills and encouraged to create community and family gardens to harvest their own food.

Families were also educated on cooking and eating as a family, encouraging them to make better use of the food they have access to, and they had fun by getting physical activity through recreational and community activities. Each time a child and their family accomplish a program goal, they collected a badge that was displayed on a special Better Days to Grow Together shirt.

"We want families to recognize their abilities to obtain healthy and affordable food through fun and educational activities," says Nicolas Amaya, President of Kellogg Latin America. "We anticipate that many of the families we're helping will share the lessons they learned with their community and become inspiring agents of change."

Food donations

In addition to leading the design and implementation of the Better Days to Grow Together program, Kellogg donated more than 123,000 servings of cereal and brought 75,000 breakfasts to the tables of participants. The company has also partnered with eight local Guatemalan partners to ensure a holistic and sustainable approach:

Ministry of Food and Nutrition Security of the Presidency of the Guatemalan Republic (SESAN)

Walmart Central America

Cooperativa Dos Pinos

United Way Guatemala

Food Bank Desarrollo en Movimiento

Food Bank Guatemala

Association for the Prevention and Study of HIV/AIDS (APEVIHS)

Zamorano University

Consumers and employees were also part of the cause, through volunteering activities and shopper activations in Walmart. One Kellogg employee's account of his visit to the area to meet with participating children and families can be found in a Social K blog.

Kellogg is also partnering with Walmart Central America to implement a shopper activation that invites consumers to join the cause by donating cereal to the program.

What we achieved

6,500 impacted beneficiaries

25 communities

18.85 tons of total donated food

350 educational sessions

700 workshop hours

160 hours of physical activity

65 community and family gardens

And most importantly:

Of the 500 children evaluated, 75%** showed improvement in their weight and growth.

Severity of chronic malnutrition was reduced by 10%.

** Including all nutritional states

"Many thanks to everyone who was part of this movement. I haven't seen something this spectacular in so long. This truly is creating Better Days," said Daniel Nazario, General Manager, Kellogg Caribbean & Central America.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company