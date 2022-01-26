ItsEasy Passport & Visa Launches COVID-Safe and Convenient E-Visa Service for Travelers

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ItsEasy.com , a leading provider of passport and visa expediting services since 1976, is proud to offer a simple and convenient e-visa service for destinations around the world that allow e-visa issuing. In addition to being convenient and affordable, the service is also COVID-safe, as the entire process is contact-free.

E-visas, while safe and convenient, can be very complicated and intimidating for travelers, especially as travel rules continue to change amidst COVID-19. That's where ItsEasy steps in, utilizing decades of experience and intimate knowledge of e-visa systems and application sites to help customers avoid delays, errors, and even rejections.

As the authority on visas and passport requirements in countries across the globe, ItsEasy provides safe, fast and reliable, one-on-one personal customer service around the clock at competitive rates. The caring staff gets to know each client and their travel needs, treating them like family, and ensuring a client never misses their trip. They also provide ongoing communication and continuous updates on new travel guidelines, which are crucial amidst the everchanging COVID-19 landscape.

"With ItsEasy you can rest assured that it will be done right the first time, every time, and we'll be there every step of the way," said David Alwadish, founder of ItsEasy Passports & Visa and travel industry veteran. "Over the last 40 years we have helped millions of travelers with their passports and visas. We're pleased to add e-visa services to our offerings, furthering our dedication to providing hands-on support and affordable services for clients."

To view the full list of e-visa services, as well as instructions for each country allowing e-visa issuing, visit itseasy.com/visas/e-visas/ . Additional services are added frequently. Their dedicated team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-866-ITS-EASY (487-3279).

For passport renewals, their five-star rated ItsEasy Renewal and Photo App provides photos, trackable shipping, complementary full review of all documents and passport renewal reminders for just $34.95. The all-inclusive app is the safest, most convenient and most affordable way to renew your passport and prepare for upcoming travel all from the comfort of your home. Download the free app on iOS or Android to get started with a passport renewal today.

About ItsEasy

ItsEasy has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. It is the safest and most cost-effective way to renew your passport from home.

ItsEasy has helped millions of travelers over the last 40 years. The company's mission: "No Passenger Left Behind," coupled with its unsurpassed customer service, and honest and fair pricing set ItsEasy apart. Founder David Alwadish is so passionate about helping people travel safely, he has been volunteering his services for free to those who must travel during the pandemic for a life and death emergency. Plan ahead. Renew early. Avoid the lines. Stay safe. Save time and money.

