International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Conference Videos Available to View

He spoke on The Business of Brand Culture, identifying the strength in a clearly defined brand that serves to attract a variety of guests and associates, who are drawn to each hotel's different ethos. Brand cultures that are effective inspire people to conform to them and ultimately motivate teams to deliver exceptional guest experiences, empowering employees to problem solve and drive brand loyalty for the guest by creating an emotional connection.

The ILHA are hosting videos of the two-day conference where you can view sessions like Overcoming the Talent Crisis: Strategies to Build your Workforce and Maximize the Staff you Have with Stowe Shoemaker, Professor & Dean, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, UNLV, Mark Heyman, CEO, Unifocus, Kim Dunbar, Vice President of Human Resources, Pacific Hospitality Group and Phil Keb, Executive Vice President, Gencom.

Michelle Russo, Founder & CEO, Hotel Asset Value Enhancement gave a 2022 Economic & Investment Outlook, and Cindy Estis Green, CEO & Co-founder, Kalibri Labs spoke on Operating in the Age of Digital Disruption. Chelsey Leffet, Senior Vice President, HVS moderated a panel discussion on Capitalizing on the Strength in Lodging with panelists Jennifer Dakin, Managing Director, Wells Fargo Bank, Smedes Rose, Director, Citigroup, Erik Eveleigh, Senior Director of Luxury Development, Hilton, Rachael Rothman, Head of Hotels Research & Data Analytics, CBRE and Jay B. Newman, Chief Operating Officer, The Athens Group.

AVMS was the ILHA's audio visual partner and created a seamless experience for the conference, providing event support for the hybrid format and recording all the sessions.

Their stage set up and lighting showcased the ILHA's keynote speakers and their presentations and panel sessions were flawlessly supported so that discussions took the spotlight.

Sara Glenn, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico & Central America, Accor, who spoke on Optimizing Hotel Operations to Drive Success had the following to say after the conference.

"Great work on the conference. I heard some really good feedback from participants saying that the topics and discussion at this conference were the most on-point of the conferences they have been to. We look forward to doing more with ILHA."

Roundtable discussions took place at the event on topics around trends, marketing strategies, wellness, guest service, and AI & robotics and followed an organic format where speakers like Rebecca Goldberg, Hotel Manager, The Peninsula, and Vaughn Davis, General Manager, Dream Hotel Los Angeles introduced their topic and brainstormed ideas with conference participants. The atmosphere was alive with new connections and shared experiences as leaders and hospitality professionals in the industry worked through challenges and bounced ideas around.

The ILHA INSPIRE conference would not be possible without the sponsors who support the luxury hotel industry. Best Buy Business, ResortSuite, World Cinema, HCN, Molekule, Vilebrequin, tabl'eau Filtered Water, Canary Technologies, Unifocus and more took part in the conference, all of which offer valuable solutions to challenges the luxury hotel industry is facing.

Headline partner, Glowing.io 's Co-founder and CTO, Parag Arora, gave the following statement:

"We have spent over five years developing and implementing the Glowing.io engagement cloud globally with many of our luxury brands implementing brand standard roll-outs to their many properties. The internal and customer growth of Glowing over that time has been a tremendous success, especially through the pandemic. Partnering with ILHA has given us an avenue of accelerating our current efforts in global expansion; focusing on regions iconic for luxury and the type of properties that gel well with our offering and who can derive maximum advantage of increasing guest engagement and operational efficiency."

" Molekule appreciates the opportunity to work with the ILHA to bring awareness to our air purifiers that have been proven to destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, and chemicals in the air and are FDA cleared. These air purifiers are a great addition to hospitality settings and we look forward to future opportunities where we can continue to discuss the value of clean air in the luxury hotel industry," said Danny D'ULL, Enterprise Sales for Molekule.

For the past 20 years, The Regency Group has strived to be "your brand's concierge". The Regency Group brings your brand to life. Our exceptional hospitality products elevate your guest and brand experience. We create brand assets that communicate and evolve with your vision, From innovative sourcing and product development to print and production. The Regency Group is proud to announce our expansion to the International Marketplace with our first footstep in the United Kingdom and Europe. Thanks to our partnership with ILHA, we have been able to further expand our service offering to additional properties and regions within the Luxury Hotel space.

ILHA partners youtip and The Cocktail Guru gave attendees the opportunity to support the hospitality industry with Cocktails for a Cause. All tips made at INSPIRE were donated to ServiceSource , an NPO that supports individuals who have disabilities worldwide.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

