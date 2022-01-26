Infor AI Solutions Help Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group Pump Up Customer Service & Safety

Company sees potential for 20 percent reduction in tire-related downtime and for more quickly detecting and diagnosing tire issues

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Infor's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are helping Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group greatly improve customer service and safety in its global mining business.

Kal Tire is Canada's largest independent tire dealer and one of North America's largest commercial tire dealers. In addition, Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group is an international leader in mining tire service and supply — servicing more than 150 mine sites across five continents.

Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group has been a pioneer in applying AI technology to enable mining site operators and technicians to better plan tire maintenance and identify more ways to improve uptime and safety for mining equipment.

The Infor cloud technology platform — including Infor Operating Service (OS) and Infor Coleman AI and Machine Learning — addresses two major areas of tire management, in particular: tire fitment planning and visual inspection. Kal Tire's tire fitment planning, powered by Infor Coleman AI and Machine Learning, predicts tire replacement time to better forecast demand at each customer site, which can help optimize fleet availability. Meanwhile, when autonomous thermal image inspections identify tires that do not meet safety criteria, the Infor OS platform automatically generates work orders, which helps improve site productivity.

Kal Tire anticipates that Infor OS and Infor Coleman AI/Machine Learning solutions will help Kal Tire:

Reduce downtime by 20 percent, with more accurate tire forecasting, so that each site has the right quantity and mix of tires, and

More quickly detect and diagnose tire issues with autonomous visual inspections, integrated with priority-based work order generation.



"Infor, as a partner, is enabling us to move from paper, to mobile, to sensors," said Christian Erdélyi, tire operations management system (toms) & implementation manager global at Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group. "As a result, we can go from being reactive to proactive to predictive. That's a journey. It'll have bumps, but the path is cleared and we're heading down it."

Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group believes that autonomous platforms, enabled by AI, will have the capability to do work significantly more effectively than existing processes. According to Erdélyi, Infor will help provide the "glue," or cloud technology, that site operators and technicians need to apply and scale AI to key workflows. This can help less experienced personnel, for example, make better decisions and feel more confident in the decisions they make, Erdélyi said.

Read this Infor Blog post to learn more about how Infor technology is helping customers of Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group manage their tires and wheels on mine sites, thereby helping their trucks run more safely and with less downtime.

Learn more about Infor's enterprise artificial intelligence solutions:

https://www.infor.com/technology/enterprise-artificial-intelligence

About Kal Tire

Kal Tire is Canada's largest independent tire dealer and one of North America's largest commercial tire dealers. Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group is an international leader in mining tire service and supply, servicing more than 150 mine sites across five continents. The company has warehouse facilities across Canada servicing more than 250 Kal Tire retail and commercial stores. Kal Tire owns and operates 10 truck tire retread facilities across Canada, plus six earthmover retreading facilities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, Ghana and Mexico. The company employs more than 6,500 team members. For more information, visit https://www.kaltiremining.com/en/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

