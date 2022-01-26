ID.me Executes on Planned Workforce Growth to Enhance Customer Experience

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network with 70 million users, today announced it is hiring an additional 750 video chat agents as part of a previously planned increase to enhance customer experience to support seasonal demand. The company's hiring surge will support increased user volume in the coming months related to unemployment claims, tax season , healthcare, and financial services organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/ID.me) (PRNewswire)

"ID.me is committed to delivering a smooth customer experience while providing equal access," said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. "For decades, government agencies have relied upon data brokers to verify identity online – leaving entire communities not present in those records behind. While most users verify through our self-serve flow, the 10% of users who go through video chat verification represent the first time many user groups like individuals without credit, people who live overseas, and homeless users can verify their identity online. Once verified, these individuals will have equitable access to 10 federal agencies, 30 states, and 38 healthcare organizations where they can prove their identity simply by logging in."

In addition to recruiting more video chat agents and fraud support personnel, ID.me has also increased access and inclusion with the following initiatives:

24/7 Customer Support – With seven support channels, individuals can access help all day, every day. These include video chat with a support agent, a social media response team, an online support ticket request tool, help desk FAQs, videos, guides, and an automated chatbot named "Roy." Additionally, in September 2021 , With seven support channels, individuals can access help all day, every day. These include video chat with a support agent, a social media response team, an online support ticket request tool, help desk FAQs, videos, guides, and an automated chatbot named "Roy." Additionally, in in-person identity verification services became available to government agencies in order to streamline access to government services.

"Come Back Later" Option – For individuals who are in the video chat verification pathway and would rather not wait in line, a "Come Back Later" feature enables individuals to drop off their documents for review by a live video chat agent. After the review is complete, they receive an email indicating their documents were either accepted or rejected. If the documents are accepted, individuals will be invited back via email to meet with a video chat agent. Once documents are approved, the process of meeting with a video chat agent takes only a few minutes. Note that wait times are generally lower between the hours of 8 am-12 pm EST , Monday through Friday.

New Languages – An automated self-serve option is available in nine languages , and video chat is available in 16 languages. Individuals can be joined by interpreters in the video chat sessions, if needed. An automated self-serve option is available in nine, and video chat is available in 16 languages. Individuals can be joined by interpreters in the video chat sessions, if needed.

Escalations Team – A dedicated escalations team focuses on hardship cases and coordinates with government agency partners to aid people who need more help. A dedicated support team to help victims of social engineering is in the next phase of the plan.

ID.me has been a trusted government partner since 2016, enabling access to services like pandemic-related unemployment benefits, childcare tax credits, and prescription medications. In the past 18 months alone, ID.me has verified almost 18 million individuals to the NIST 800-63 standards. Additionally, ID.me's video chat agents have verified almost three million people.

To learn more about ID.me, visit https://www.id.me/ .

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 70 million members with over 145,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ID.me