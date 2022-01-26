EYEBUYDIRECT INTRODUCES 10 NEW FRAMES TO GAMING GLASSES COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has expanded their Gaming Glasses collection . The line consists of 10 new styles and features: blue-light filtering, light frames and thin temple arms (for superior comfort when using a headset).

EyeBuyDirect Gaming Glasses (PRNewswire)

These Gaming Glasses expand the brand's Elevate collection, which launched last year and features 16 styles made with gamer-friendly designs – blue-light filters, UV protection, reading enhancement and easy-clean and anti-smudge technology – to make screen time more enjoyable and comfortable.

EyeBuyDirect's Gaming Glasses frames start at $32 and are offered in an array of colors and styles including rectangle and square to topline and aviator. New styles include:

Victory ($45) : With rectangular frames available in Matte Black or Light Gold and a set of adjustable nose pads for unmatched comfort, victory has never looked – or felt – so good.

Endorphin ($32) : Endorphin is all about delivering optimal eyewear style in one simple, effective package. No fuss and frills on this square lensed frame – just durable transparent acetate, available in either clear or black, and a keyhole nose bridge for max style and comfort while you game.

Boss ($32) : Offer a bit of pep to your look with these frames that come in Clear Pink or Yellow. Featuring round lenses and a trendy keyhole nose bridge, you can keep chill in the most hectic gaming moments.

Existing glasses within the Elevate collection start at $33 and are available for purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Fan favorites like the Trinity – a full-rim plastic construction with a classic round frame for all-day wear and subtly curved arms for comfort; and Hydroflux – a classic aviator with a semi-rimless browline and adjustable nose pads in gunmetal that touts a minimalist look will keep gamers comfortable and elevate their style.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect