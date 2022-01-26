CHEETAH RAISES ADDITIONAL $60M CO-LED BY MANNA TREE AND SATOR GROVE HOLDINGS TO BRING PRICE AND SOURCING TRANSPARENCY TO INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND FOOD ENTREPRENEURS

Manna Tree and Sator Grove Holdings co-led series C round, joining a long list of partners who believe that Cheetah is leading the way for the future of food distribution in pricing and sourcing transparency, while bringing to the market an Amazon-like shopping and delivery experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah, a technology supply chain company operating a wholesale food and restaurant supplies marketplace, recently closed a Series C Round of financing totaling $60M co-led by Manna Tree, an investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, and Sator Grove Holdings, a permanent capital investor helping the world's top entrepreneurs, operators and investors attain the extraordinary. They were joined by Lineage Logistics, Grupo Nutresa, Eclipse Ventures, and Hanaco Growth Ventures. The interest in this growth round underscores the need and demand for providing tech-enabled services and support to independent restaurants and food entrepreneurs, who have been struggling during the pandemic. These independent restaurants, when combined, make up the largest part of the foodservice industry in the United States.

Since its inception in 2015, Cheetah has grown exponentially to service thousands of restaurants through their innovative, tech-enabled, platform that is providing wholesale food buyers with price and sourcing transparency, and best-in-class customer service. With independent restaurants getting hit the hardest through the pandemic, there has never been a more critical time for them to have honest partners with transparent pricing. Through the new Manna Tree partnership, Cheetah will work with the private equity firm's deep network, which includes restaurant groups and operators, real estate relationships, and management consultants, to accelerate Cheetah's plans to enter new markets in addition to helping the emerging supply chain leader grow further via M&A.

"Operating a restaurant is hard enough without suppliers changing pricing and products on you constantly and without you knowing. We started Cheetah to provide a fair and honest e-commerce platform for restaurants who demand more transparency and efficiency from their suppliers and partners. Transparency, enabled by our technology, allows for better decision making, giving our restaurant customers the opportunity for enhanced profitability and the agency to choose vendors that are making our world a healthier and more sustainable place." explained Na'ama Moran, Co-Founder and CEO of Cheetah, who led the company through turbulent market changes during the pandemic. "We joined forces with Manna Tree because their mission to improve human health through nutrition is perfectly aligned with our own mission."

"Cheetah is committed to bringing localized and nutritious food ingredients to consumers via restaurants; the largest channel for food consumption in the United States" said Pam Shepherd, Managing Director, Manna Tree. "As a firm, we see great potential to improve human health across the food supply chain, especially with an industry trailblazer like Cheetah. They are poised to upend the existing wholesale food marketplace, bringing greater transparency and greater levels of service to foodservice distribution, a $300 billion-plus industry historically lacking in innovation."

"We were immediately impressed with the culture and the people at Cheetah," added Paul Buser, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sator Grove Holdings. "Our mission is to find and help build the best companies in the world, and to make a positive impact on humankind through our work. The management team at Cheetah has shown they have the ability to make tough decisions in challenging times, and they are more committed than ever to redefining how we think of the supply chain in the restaurant space when it comes to food sourcing."

The Future of Cheetah

Cheetah will expand from its Bay Area base, where the company is servicing more than 10% of all independent restaurants, and will be announcing entry into new markets in the coming months. Price transparency, nutritional transparency, and sourcing transparency are at the core of Cheetah's national and international expansion plans. Cheetah's marketplace is continuously adding local and sustainable vendors into its long list of partners. The Company is betting big on the post-pandemic rebound and renaissance of the restaurant industry by helping restaurants succeed with its honest, sustainable, and profit-enhancing products and tools.

About Cheetah

Cheetah (www.gocheetah.com) is a tech-enabled platform designed for independent restaurants to order wholesale food and supplies for next-day delivery. Cheetah delivered its first orders in 2015 and has grown to become the foodservice distributor that thousands of restaurants rely on for everything they need to run their business. Cheetah is founded and run by food industry veterans, supply chain and logistics experts, chefs, engineers, and data scientists who have come together in their mission to empower restaurateurs and help their business thrive.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree (www.mannatreepartners.com) is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests in and actively partners with growth-stage companies. Manna Tree believes the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made nine investments to date: Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Evolve Biosystems, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms, Nutriati, Vital Farms, and MycoTechnology.

About Sator Grove Holdings

Sator Grove Holdings (www.satorgrove.com) is a permanent capital investor based in Bradenton, Florida, helping the world's top entrepreneurs, operators & investors attain the extraordinary. They do this by providing enduring capital and also by enabling their company holdings to achieve their full potential. In doing so, they seek to invert the traditional relationship between shareholders and companies. The essence of Sator Grove is first a flourishing community that seeks to do good together and second an investment company. Whether through the capital they provide or the people with whom they collaborate, Sator Grove's aim is to 'sow good seeds' that grow into win-win outcomes for all constituents, including society and future generations.

