Allied Telesis Switches Approved for use on Secure Government Networks High-capacity campus switches pass stringent US Department of Defense tests for interoperability and cybersecurity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider of scalable and secure data exchange solutions, announced today that several of its switching products have achieved US Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) certification and FIPS140-2 validation.

Allied Telesis expands its range of network switches approved for Government use.

The DoDIN APL is a single list of products approved for use on the Department of Defense's (DoD) enterprise telecommunications network for data, voice, and video services. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) maintains the APL process to ensure that it meets the needs of the DoD and keeps pace with an ever-evolving threat landscape. Accordingly, they mandate that only products that meet the stringent demands of FIPS140-2 cryptography validation are suitable for further interoperability and cybersecurity testing before being certified for inclusion on the DoDIN APL.

After successful testing at the Joint Interoperability Testing Center at Fort Huachuca in Arizona, the following Allied Telesis campus switches, featuring the AlliedWare Plus™ operating system, are now approved to connect to DoD networks:

SwitchBlade stackable modular chassis switch

x950 series 10/40/100 Gigabit stackable switches

x550 series 10/40 Gigabit stackable switches

"We're delighted these switches are now included on the US DoDIN Approved Products List," stated Tom McGrevey, Federal Sales Director for Allied Telesis. "This certification emphasizes our commitment to helping secure and modernize the DoD's infrastructure, in line with an increased need to protect federal IT systems. In addition, our certified solutions give customers the ability to transform their networks and accelerate mission-critical innovation with easy-to-use, high-capacity network fabrics."

Allied Telesis has long had a focus on making networking reliable and secure. Alongside DoDIN APL certification, select Allied Telesis products are also FIPS 140-2 approved and comply with the requirements for TAA and NDAA. Additionally, for increased supply chain security, Allied Telesis' logistics organization is C-TPAT certified to Level 3, meaning that orders are securely handled from component delivery to final shipping to prevent tampering or alteration.

Allied Telesis DoDIN APL certified products are readily available via several major contract vehicles, including 2GIT, ITES, SEWP IV, and GSA, and through distribution and local business partners. Contact a local Allied Telesis sales office for more information on pricing and availability.

About Allied Telesis

For over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. We continually innovate the way services and applications are offered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

