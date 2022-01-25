TransPerfect Legal Solutions Welcomes Global Intellectual Property Veteran André Monteiro Andrade

NEW YORK and MADRID, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) , a global provider of e-discovery, litigation support, and IP solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the hiring of André Monteiro Andrade as Director of IP Services.

Andrade has over 10 years' experience in the IP space. He comes to TLS from ClarkeModet, the largest intellectual property group in Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries, where he was responsible for growing key accounts and developing major markets in the APAC and EMEA regions. Prior to joining ClarkeModet, Andrade managed cross-functional teams in the UK and India for IP software and services provider Clarivate, then CPA Global.

Based in TLS's Madrid office, Andrade will leverage the company's GlobalLink AI and machine translation technologies to design efficiencies for IP clients. While focused primarily on IP prosecution and translation services in the EMEA region, he is taking on a leadership position within TLS's global IP products and services team, setting strategy to enable the division to better meet the needs of its global client base.

TLS's IP practice group supports clients and IP law firms with comprehensive translation and technology solutions that help IP departments reduce translation costs, simplify processes, and reduce risks. The team also leverages existing patent portfolios to develop short- and long-term IP translations and filing strategies.

Andrade commented, "TransPerfect Legal Solutions is an industry leader when it comes to innovative technology and translation solutions. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to the table in order to elevate our capabilities in this space and support IP owners and professionals during the different stages of the IP life cycle."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are delighted to welcome André to the TransPerfect team. He is a true veteran of the IP industry, and his expertise will have a positive impact on our clients who are establishing and protecting IP rights across global markets."

