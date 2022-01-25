Sun Outdoors Unveils Campfire Convos; New YouTube Series Spotlights Authentic Fireside Conversations with Outdoor Enthusiasts, Celebrities and Tastemakers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Outdoors, a transformative outdoor hospitality leader, today announced the launch of its new original digital series, "Campfire Convos". Premiering earlier this week on Sun's YouTube Channel, "Campfire Convos" spotlights an exciting and diverse lineup of celebrities, athletes, influencers and tastemakers, all sharing their passion and connection to the great outdoors. Each twenty-minute episode, which is hosted by Emmy Award winning National Football League Reporter James Palmer, features intimate and authentic campfire stories and will be released monthly. Filmed at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, the first episode features Palmer's interview with NASCAR driver, businesswoman and social media influencer, Hailie Deegan.

Campfire Convos (PRNewswire)

"Campfire Convos" offers a unique look into the world of outdoor travel and the peace of mind that comes with it, as told from different perspectives and first-hand experiences. Palmer dives into the adventures of guests during fireside chats at various Sun Outdoors resorts across the country. Redefining the American dream, hitting the open road, unique ways of life, overcoming misconceptions and logistics of RV life are just some of the dialogues covered in each episode. Within each interview, Palmer conducts engaging segments such as rapid fire, a series of this-or-that questions, and s'more talk, a playful conversation while making s'mores that closes out each episode.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this new digital series," said James Palmer, host of "Campfire Convos". "Every time I sat down with one of our guests, we spent far more time talking than we originally had planned for. It's because all of them are just such interesting people with unique stories. It doesn't hurt that we all share a love for the outdoors. And I think that's something that brings people together. That's why I know our viewers will feel the same connection with our guests that I did. What Sun Outdoors has put together with this new series is truly original."

"'Campfire Convos' is an original concept that has been years in the making and a great new way to embrace adventure and great outdoors again," said Kris Holowicki, social media director at Sun Outdoors. "We saw a need in the industry and an opportunity to create a fun and experiential series to have authentic conversations on all things outdoors, RV and travel with celebrities, influencers, athletes and more, while sitting around a campfire. Not only does this format give our guests an opportunity to step away from the spotlight and share incredible stories of their pastimes and passion for the outdoors, but also a chance to offer a special experience for viewers. With a wide range of guests lined up for season one, we're thrilled to share their fireside stories and continue to showcase a universal love and appreciation of the outdoors."

In addition to "Campfire Convos", Sun Outdoors' YouTube channel features an array of content, including resort visits, RV tours and influencer stays. The company will soon launch a podcast and a series of additional YouTube projects.

"As part of Sun Outdoors' evolution to become a one-stop-shop for outdoor travel and nature-forward experiences, "Campfire Convos" complements those efforts by digging even deeper into impactful topics often had around a campfire with the ones you love," added Holowicki.

Sun Outdoors owns and operates 250 locations throughout the United States and Canada and offers RV, lodging, tent camping, seasonal and long-term stay sites. A mix of robust family-friendly programming, exceptional staff and customized local adventures unlock travelers' sunnier versions of themselves. Resort-style amenities create comfort in the outdoors, such as on-site restaurants, heated pools, arcades and convenient general stores.

For more information on Sun Outdoors, subscribe to the Sun Outdoors YouTube channel, visit www.sunoutdoors.com or follow @sunoutdoors on Instagram.

ABOUT SUN OUTDOORS

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Sun Outdoors is a division of Sun Communities Inc., a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. www.suncommunities.com .

Sun Outdoors (PRNewsfoto/Sun Outdoors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Outdoors