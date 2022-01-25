Pittsburgh Golf Apparel brand Aiden Ross Golf set to close out seed round investment

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Ross Golf, a premium direct-to-consumer golf apparel company founded by marketer and serial entrepreneur Nick Brucker, will close its seed round of investment during the first quarter of 2022. Founded in 2019, the brand was initially launched by Brucker after winning his episode on Season 1 of Steph Curry's ABC reality show "Holey Moley."

An avid golfer, Brucker said he founded the brand as an experiment to bring passion and excitement to a stale category in the golf space. Aiden Ross found early success in the market by merging the passions.

"I've always turned the things that I love into a business or a project. It's just the way I operate", said Brucker, CEO of Pittsburgh-based marketing firm, Sparq Designs. "I've found that when you mix passion with business it never really feels like work."

In two years, the brand has established successful apparel partnerships with numerous high-profile organizations, celebrities and influencers, including Barstool Sports, BlueJack National Golf Club, Hilton Resorts, the Cleveland Browns, Derek Jeter and Trevor Story.

To this point, the brand has been bootstrapped through an initial investment, various partnerships and early sales. Brucker said the support from additional investors in this seed round will allow the brand to build out necessary infrastructure, increase marketing efforts, and build a sales force that will target green grass efforts.

"I'm encouraged by the success we've seen with a small team and limited resources these first two years," Brucker said. "Judging by the support we're seeing from investors and our encouraging community, I believe Aiden Ross is going to transform what people think about golf apparel. 2022 is going to be a breakout year."

About Aiden Ross Golf:

Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Nick Brucker , Aiden Ross Golf is a premium golf apparel brand specializing in gloves, hats and apparel. Based on the concept of seeing golf not for what it is, but what it could be, the brand has formed influential partnerships with many major brands, athletes, and celebrities.

