nOps Partners with Bloomip to Expand AWS Cloud Management Presence

SUISUN CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS Advanced Technology Partner, announced that it has partnered with Bloomip , a global cloud enablement and consulting firm, through Ingram Micro Cloud , operator of the world's largest marketplace of cloud solutions and services for the channel.

nOps provides a SaaS cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps rapid-growth companies build, manage, and run a well-architected cloud infrastructure. nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. (PRNewswire)

Bloomip is one of Ingram Micro Cloud's rising stars in the multi-cloud space.

Bloomip brings years of expertise in cloud consulting and managed cloud services, and is experienced with multi-cloud. Bloomip has expertise and capacity to handle business-critical infrastructure. They are headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Southern California, Asheville, NC, and Pune, India.

The partnership enables Bloomip to offer additional services to their existing customers, keeping Bloomip engaged and adding new value. Plus, nOps solutions help Bloomip acquire new customers.

"Bloomip is one of Ingram Micro Cloud's rising stars in the multi-cloud space. By strategically partnering with nOps, Bloomip's ability to provide meaningful, transformational business outcomes to their customers has reached a whole new level," said Kevin Kareth, Director, Cloud IaaS at Ingram Micro Cloud.

"The partnership between nOps and Bloomip will enhance Bloomip's cloud consulting and managed services expertise and help scale their customers' growth," said JT Giri, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at nOps. "nOps is designed to enable them to deliver a well-architected infrastructure for their clients."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with nOps. The nOps cloud management platform enables innovative and unique solutions, such as those related to Well-Architected Framework Reviews, that can save significant time and cost, and bring valuable insights to our clients," said Ramiel Rashidi, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomip Inc.

About nOps

nOps helps customers and partners tame cloud complexity to ignite innovation. nOps provides an AI-powered SaaS solution that helps rapid-growth companies build, manage, and operate a well-architected cloud infrastructure that is secure, cost-optimized, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. nOps is headquartered in Suisun City, CA. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 76 countries with over 63,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 17.2 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at http://www.ingrammicrocloud.com .

