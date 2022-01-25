Helix Wireless Partners with floLIVE for its Global IoT Connectivity Solution

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- floLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, both privately and over the cloud, announced today that Helix Wireless will be using floNET, floLIVE's global connectivity service to provide consumer and IoT wireless solutions anywhere in the world.

"We were immediately impressed by floLIVE's offering - much more than just a SIM card that can be used globally, but also the technical capabilities in terms of module configuration, the timing of deployments, and client support. Their offering enhances our ability to serve global customers who use our platform and integrations." said John Squillace, CEO, Helix Wireless. "They do a lot more than just sell connectivity - floLIVE is really creative in solving customer problems."

By onboarding floNET, Helix Wireless will now benefit from:

Global connectivity: Through floLIVE's robust IMSI library, Helix Wireless now has connectivity in their own footprint in the US and anywhere in the world where consumers do business.

Integrated APIs: floLIVE's APIs have been integrated into the Helix Wireless back-end system, making it simple for the company to offer robust connectivity and control to its own end-users.

Technical expertise: Helix Wireless has found a real strategic partner, benefiting from technical know-how and insight into their global connectivity and growth, and creative problem solving for their own needs.

"We're seeing many IoT service providers looking for an alternative to multiple operator relationships and dozens of complex API integrations to launch IoT services to their own users" said Curtis Govan, Americas President at floLIVE. "By utilizing our floNET global connectivity service, Helix Wireless now has true global connectivity with real-time visibility into all devices, and this can be bundled together to take to market and be offered as a package to their own customers."

About floLIVE

floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global IoT cellular connectivity solutions. Its unique global connectivity service floNET provides enterprises and mobile operators with fully compliant, highly performant, and globally agnostic connectivity. The platform encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via floLIVE's global cloud. For more information, visit www.flolive.net

About Helix Wireless

Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. They focus on providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals.

For more information about Helix Wireless, their people or to get connected, visit www.helixwireless.co

