Gig Drivers Have Access to Affordable Wellness Benefits for the First Time Ever, Thanks to Gridwise-Avibra Partnership <span class="legendSpanClass">Both Tech Companies Committed to Caring For the Unique Wellness Needs of Gig Workers</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, gig drivers across the United States will have access to affordable wellness benefits thanks to a new partnership between fast-growing tech platforms Gridwise and Avibra . Experts believe an inaugural partnership like this may pave the way of the future, as over half of the U.S. population is predicted to have engaged in gig work by 2027.

Gridwise logo (PRNewswire)

For the first time ever, gig drivers across the United States will have access to affordable wellness benefits.

Gridwise, which launched in 2017, is a mobile app that helps rideshare and delivery drivers maximize their earnings across platforms. As of this month, Gridwise now integrates with Avibra, a mission-driven company that provides affordable and accessible financial, insurance and wellness benefits to everyone.

The new partnership will provide Avibra memberships with a-la-carte benefits options to Gridwise's user base of over 300,000 rideshare and delivery drivers, a growing category of contract workers in the United States who often lack access to benefits through a full-time employer. Gridwise users will receive no-cost life insurance and AD&D coverage as well as options to select $1/week benefits from Avibra's Dollar Benefits Store. Options include enhanced life and AD&D, accidental medical benefit, cell phone repair, roadside assistance, critical illness, family vision and dental savings benefits, risk advisor, telemedicine, teletherapy and more from a growing list.

"We are committed to helping America's growing population of gig drivers get the most value from their work to provide for themselves and their families," said Brian Sigal, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Gridwise. "Avibra makes the perfect partner to achieve this goal. Their unique offerings meet gig drivers' needs for affordable and flexible wellness options as Gridwise works to maximize their income for their hard work."

"Rideshare and delivery drivers are a large and growing segment of today's worker class who've been stuck in limbo when it comes to having access to affordable benefits as policies are slow to adjust to the way many people work today," said Yogesh Shetty, CEO, Avibra. "Gridwise is doing amazing work to help gig drivers through its service and as an advocate for greater transparency for fair pay in the industry. We're proud to partner with them to provide affordable access to benefits for their users and further our mission of helping more Americans get the options they need to be healthy, happy and have greater peace of mind."

Already being piloted with a select group of users, Gridwise's users nationwide will have access to Avibra benefits immediately.

About Gridwise

Since launching the app in 2017, Gridwise has empowered over 300,000 drivers across more than 50 rideshare and delivery services. Drivers who download the Gridwise app can track their mileage to maximize tax deductions, analyze earnings across different rideshare and delivery services, and use real-time data to decide when and where they should drive to maximize their earnings. https://gridwise.io/

About Avibra

Avibra is an ecosystem-based well-being, risk and protection advisor offering no-cost and affordable financial, insurance and lifestyle benefits. It provides both direct-2-consumer access via app and enterprise distribution through its embedded platform offering. Founded in 2019 by a finance and life insurance industry veteran to better serve a U.S. population faced with increasing costs for shrinking benefits, Avibra helps consumers from all walks of life connect with its growing selection of benefits. A-la-carte options, offered for just one dollar a week, range from increased life and AD&D coverage, telehealth and teletherapy services, to phone repair and roadside assistance. For more information, visit Avibra.com.

Avibra logo (PRNewsfoto/Avibra) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avibra