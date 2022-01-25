FARMERS INSURANCE® ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION WITH APGA TOUR AND RENEWS SPONSORSHIPS FOR PLAYERS KAMAIU JOHNSON AND WILLIE MACK III Farmers Insurance further demonstrates commitment to diversity in golf through sponsorship announcements, offering largest purse in APGA Tour history for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance ® today announced a five-year extension of its relationship with the Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour and the renewal of sponsorships for APGA Tour players Kamaiu Johnson and Willie Mack III. The announcements come in advance of the PGA TOUR's Farmers Insurance Open® at Torrey Pines, where Farmers® will host the third annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational January 29-30 with a $100,000 purse for the event and a $30,000 prize to the winner—respectively the largest of each in APGA Tour history.

"We are excited to extend our relationships with the APGA Tour and Farmers brand ambassadors Willie Mack III and Kamaiu Johnson," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance. "As part of our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are focused on helping to remove the financial burden associated with the game of golf and providing players with the access, tools and support they need to develop on and off the course. We look forward to continuing our work with the APGA Tour and hosting this weekend's APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational for a third year in a row."

Farmers Insurance began working with Johnson and Mack after the 2020 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational. Since then, each player has won multiple events on the APGA Tour, made appearances in PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour events and progressed in their careers. Mack played in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021 as a sponsor's exemption and Johnson is set to play in this year's event. Mack's 2021 season included making the cut in back-to-back PGA TOUR events at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and at the John Deere Classic as well as winning the APGA Tour's Lexus Cup standings thanks to victories at the Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational presented by Cisco and the MasterCard APGA Tour Championship.

"The APGA Tour would not be where we are today without the support of Farmers Insurance. It's as simple as that," said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. "Farmers has been invested in our success for many years, supporting our efforts to make golf a better reflection of America. They are helping our players chase their dreams and making an impact on the sport as a whole. To have the largest purse in APGA Tour history this week, to kick off our year, will make a tremendous impact on how our players plan to manage the expenses of travel and playing the 2022 season."

"Support from the corporate community is vital to the players on the APGA Tour due to the cost associated with playing professional golf," said two-time APGA Tour winner and Farmers Insurance Brand Ambassador Kamaiu Johnson. "The team at Farmers has taken a personal interest in my development and I am honored to continue as a Farmers ambassador moving forward. While their direct support has played a massive role in my success, I'm also proud of the support they give to the APGA Tour as a whole and my fellow competitors. It's incredibly powerful to know that there are organizations like Farmers that are committed to making a difference."

"The 2021 season was my most successful year as a professional golfer," said APGA Tour champion and Farmers Brand Ambassador Willie Mack III. "It's because of sponsors like Farmers that I'm able to chase my goals of being a full-time PGA TOUR player. It is an honor to wear the Farmers logo knowing everything they do for me, personally, and creating opportunities in golf for people who come from similar backgrounds as myself."

The extensions and the announcement of the increased purse support Farmers ongoing commitment to the APGA Tour and its focus on the growth of the game. In 2021 Farmers expanded their relationship with the Advocates Foundation, which focuses on career and wellness youth programs, announced sponsorship of the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA) and added a three-tournament APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series to the APGA Tour season with events in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel, Sunday, January 30 beginning at 2 p.m. PT. For more information about Farmers commitment to the game, visit Farmers.com/Golf .

