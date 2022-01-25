DataOps.live and Okera Joint Solution Automates and Extends Snowflake Data Security Across the Enterprise Integrated solution ensures optimal speed and automation of Snowflake workloads while improving data governance and security with enhanced access controls

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live and Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced a strategic partnership to increase the speed and security of sensitive data workloads running on the Snowflake Data Cloud Platform. The integrated solution seamlessly delivers the optimal speed and automation of the DataOps.live solution for Snowflake workloads, while leveraging the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) to enhance data governance and security with fine-grained access controls. The joint solution enables organizations standardizing on Snowflake as their primary data cloud platform to dramatically improve security and performance for their data, while also extending the enhanced governance capabilities to multi-cloud environments.

ODAP extends Snowflake's data governance capabilities by enabling policies to be applied and enforced consistently across the entire organization, regardless of where the data resides, both during and after ingestion into Snowflake. DataOps.live ensures that sensitive data tags identified by Snowflake are populated automatically in the data pipeline creation process to further increase speed and efficiency. Together the integrated products enable the deployment of "Set it and Forget it" governance policies that greatly increase organizational efficiency while reducing IT overhead. The joint solution can also be applied to new datasets purchased from the Snowflake Data Marketplace.

"As adoption of Snowflake continues to soar, we are excited to be partnering with a company like DataOps.live that shares our commitment to helping customers improve the performance and security of their data environments," said John F. Marchese, Vice President Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channels at Okera. "Our joint solution will ensure that companies relying on Snowflake enjoy the best of both worlds, the fastest, end-data pipeline automation of DataOps.live, along with the ability to enhance or extend Snowflake's data tagging and access control with Okera integration."

As members of Snowflake's Data Governance Accelerated Program, DataOps.live and Okera leverage Snowflake's advanced global data governance capabilities, including object tagging and access history, to increase the value of Snowflake to the enterprise. Both companies will offer the integrated solution to new and existing customers. Okera will also provide a bundled, self-service trial version of Okera for Snowflake to all DataOps.live customers.

"Data governance and security is critical for every enterprise company using Snowflake. But applying and maintaining sensitive data tags against schemas, tables, views, and attributes is often a painful manual process for data stewards. DataOps.live enables sensitive data tags to be applied as part of each pipeline to assure their correctness after each and every pipeline run. Okera can then ensure the protection of that sensitive data with its powerful policy enforcement capabilities," said Justin Mullen, CEO of DataOps.live. "Thanks to our participation in Snowflake's Data Governance Accelerated Program, Snowflake customers can be sure that our joint solution with Okera will work seamlessly and provide the enhanced capabilities and genuine value they deserve."

The two companies will present their joint solution at an upcoming webinar called, "How to Increase the Speed and Security of Sensitive Data Workloads on the Snowflake Data Cloud."

About DataOps.live

Born out of nearly a decade of professional services and hundreds of successful data projects, DataOps.live was built to meet the actual needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake. DataOps.live removes the need for enterprises to balance governance and agility delivering fundamental improvements in both. The DataOps.live platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and IoT data compression to the Snowflake cloud data platform.

DataOps.live is ONE platform for 100% of your DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake to enable agility and responsiveness, with no compromise on data security and governance. It provides end to end orchestration, environment management, CICD, automated testing, and ELT wrapped in an elegant UI. Faster development, parallel collaboration, increased efficiencies, reduced costs, data assurance, and simplified orchestration and management. Business agility and data governance without compromise.

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

