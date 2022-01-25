Danny Bohn Joins Young's Motorsports for Truck Series Opener at Daytona with Support from North American Motor Car

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR Whelen Modified standout and veteran NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver Danny Bohn will join the team for next month's season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 33-year-old Bohn will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from North American Motor Car.

Danny Bohn joins Young's Motorsports with support from North American Motor Car for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener, NextEra Energy Resources 250, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2022, piloting the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado. (PRNewswire)

North American Motor Car is a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts in the Northeast, offering world-class services including custom restoration, maintenance, upholstery repair, professional detailing, aftermarket accessory installation, storage and automotive shipping and receiving for exotic and classic cars, hot rods, 4x4s, and motorcycles.

Bohn's relationship with the team is currently a one-race agreement with a vision to increase his schedule in 2022. He will complete the organization's lineup for the Feb. 18 NextEra Energy Resources 250 joining previously announced drivers Spencer Boyd and Jesse Little.

"I am very excited about joining Young's Motorsports for Daytona," said Bohn. "Time and time again Young's Motorsports have shown that they build very fast Chevrolet Silverados for the superspeedway races and I am excited to be able to drive one of them next month at Daytona. Young's Motorsports is the most recent superspeedway winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I definitely want to do my part to help keep that statistic alive working alongside my teammates Spencer (Boyd) and Jesse (Little)."

Bohn rose into prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. A Bohn winning races is nothing new. Both Bohn's grandfather, Parker Bohn, and father, Eddie Bohn, are legendary drivers and mechanics from New Jersey.

The Freehold, N.J. native has 33 Truck Series starts to his resume, including four top-10 finishes, most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last October where he finished eighth after starting 23rd in a truck also backed by North American Motor Car.

"We love Bohn, Daytona and NASCAR, and have always been a huge supporter of the racing culture and lifestyle," said COO and co-founder of North American Motor Car Andy Hill. "I know I am really looking forward to watching Danny and the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado race at Daytona next month. It's going to be exciting!"

"I am so happy to have our Daytona lineup finalized," offered Young's Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. "All three of our drivers are extremely excited and very experienced when it comes to superspeedway racing. Their knowledge, passion, focus and motivation will be a huge benefit for our organization. We've proven to be winners in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and are determined return to Victory Lane – it would be incredibly special to pull that off in the season-opener at Daytona! We look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish, not only at Daytona, but throughout the 2022 season."

For more on Young's Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young's Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

For more on North American Motor Car, please visit northamericanmotorcar.com, like them on Facebook (North American Motor Car) and follow on Instagram (@northamericanmotorcar) and Twitter (@NAmotorcar).

For more on Danny Bohn, please visit DannyBohn.com, like him on Facebook (Danny Bohn Racing) and follow on Instagram (@dannybohn) and Twitter (@dbohn659).

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 17 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 18 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About North American Motor Car

North American Motor Car is the premier destination for automotive enthusiasts of all ages. Our state-of-the-art facility in Danbury, CT offers a full spectrum of world-class services including secure storage, premium detailing, high-end maintenance, VIP amenities, and full customization, interiors, metal fabrication, and restoration services with our American Metal Custom Shop. Our showroom features a curated collection of vehicles including timeless classics, exotic supercars, hotrods, 4x4's, and contemporary muscle cars as well as custom and vintage motorcycles for all types of buyers. In addition to our cars and motorcycles, North American Motor Car is also an event and social space that showcases rare music memorabilia, art, and photography installations that every enthusiast will love. Our business is built upon a passion for service, a love of our country, and a focus on running a business with honesty, meaning, and purpose. For more information about North American Motor Car, please visit northamericanmotorcar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North American Motor Car