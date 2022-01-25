ARVL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Arrival SA Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARVL).

Class Period: November 18, 2020 – November 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (2) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expenses required to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than disclosed; (3) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (4) the Company would not achieve its production and sales volumes; (5) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (6) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

