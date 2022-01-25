Allego® Appoints Amy Cohn as Chief People Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced Amy Cohn as its Chief People Officer (CPO). In this position, Cohn will oversee the strategic development and execution of HR initiatives, including talent management, leadership development, and DE&I.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego) (PRNewswire)

"Amy was a natural fit to lead our HR strategy as she shares our vision for continuing our DE&I journey and developing a company in which employees feel included, valued and supported," said Yuchun Lee , co-founder and CEO of Allego. "Her wealth of leadership and HR experience will be invaluable as we further establish Allego as a competitive, world-class organization, known for attracting top talent and bringing out the best in its employees."

Cohn brings 20 years of human resources (HR) experience to the Allego team with a breadth of knowledge across all aspects of HR strategy. Most recently serving as the CPO of Quickbase, where she oversaw global HR operations and strategy. Prior to her time at Quickbase, Cohn served in senior leadership roles with Localytics, Millward Brown Digital and Compete, Inc.

"I believe my role is to help employees experience success at work by creating a workplace culture where people of all backgrounds can thrive. Allego was created on the belief that success at work is fundamental to human happiness," said Cohn. "Joining a company with a mission that aligns so closely to my own was an easy choice. I'm excited to continue building upon the foundation in place at Allego."

Allego has received numerous workplace accolades. In 2021, Allego was named a two-time Inc. Best Workplace and Boston Globe Top Place to Work , and a four-time Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree. In addition, Allego's strong workplace culture earned the company a spot on Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for the second year in a row.

To learn more about Allego's all-in-one sales enablement platform, please visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and sales enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

arynak@allego.com

BLASTmedia for Allego

Nikita Robinson

317.806.1900 ext. 174

allego@blastmedia.com

"Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allego