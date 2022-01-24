Stitch Fix Announces Sachin Dhawan As New Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the world's leading online personalized shopping experience, announced Sachin Dhawan is joining the company as Chief Technology Officer effective on Monday, January 24. Dhawan joins Stitch Fix from Visa, and will report to Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding.

Sachin was previously the Senior Vice President of Infrastructure & Operations at Visa, where he built and scaled Visa's global technology infrastructure. Before Visa, Sachin was Chief Technology Officer at payments disruptor Blackhawk Network. He spent more than 16 years at PayPal and Microsoft, where he focused on building and growing PayPal's global consumer products and Microsoft's personalization & Ads technology.

"I'm so excited Sachin is joining Stitch Fix to lead our technology teams, playing a critical role in this next chapter of innovation and transformation within our business," said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix. "Our advanced technology and data science have enabled us to innovate our unique client experiences at scale, and we are thrilled to have Sachin bring his depth of knowledge and expertise to Stitch Fix. His roots in data science and personalization, combined with his experience growing and scaling infrastructure across global teams will help unlock our potential as we look forward to the opportunities ahead."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Stitch Fix to help realize the vision of becoming the most personalized and differentiated shopping experience, and to grow and develop its world-class technology and talent," said Dhawan. "I've spent my career deeply invested in leveraging technology, data science and machine learning to personalize customer experiences, so I can't wait to scale and build on the cutting-edge systems and infrastructure that have made Stitch Fix a disruptor in retail."

