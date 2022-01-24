Private Funds Lawyer Jennifer Graff Joins Ropes & Gray as a Partner in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Jennifer Graff, a highly regarded private funds lawyer, has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in the firm's global asset management practice. Jennifer's experience advising fund sponsors and investors, focusing on the formation, management and operation of private equity funds, credit funds, hedge funds, hybrid funds, co-investment funds and GP staking funds, augments Ropes & Gray's market-leading funds practice.

Jennifer Graff (PRNewswire)

Jennifer is one of five partners to join Ropes & Gray in the past month. In December, the firm added private equity partner Brandon Howald in Los Angeles. In January, the firm welcomed IP transactions partner Ed Sadtler and M&A partner Suni Sreepada, both in New York, and capital solutions and private credit partner Jennifer Harris in Los Angeles. Ropes & Gray has also hired more than 200 lateral associates and counsel, a record number, during the past 24 months.

"Jennifer is an accomplished and versatile attorney who has established strong relationships with well-known fund sponsors and their investors," said managing partner David Djaha. "She is uniquely qualified to offer our clients leading-edge and seasoned advice."

With a broad practice focusing on the formation, management and operation of both closed-end and open-end private investment funds, Jennifer has advised fund managers on private fund offerings including private equity, credit, hedge, hybrid, co-investment and GP staking funds. She has also represented institutional investors on their investments in funds and separately managed accounts, successfully navigated clients through seed capital transactions and investment management M&A issues, designed strategic partnership and joint venture agreements with complex economics, established and advised on carry and incentive allocation plans and led SEC exam preparations.

"Jennifer strengthens our private funds practice, particularly in New York, where we have been experiencing tremendous growth," said Bryan Chegwidden, head of the firm's asset management group.

"Ropes & Gray has one of the most highly regarded funds practices, with remarkable depth and breadth of coverage in the private funds space," Jennifer said. "I am excited to be joining the leading lawyers in asset management."

About Ropes & Gray's Asset Management Practice

More than 350 Ropes & Gray partners, counsel and associates focus on advising a global client base of asset management firms, including fund sponsors, investors and investment advisers, on all aspects of their business. Our experience across the entire spectrum of private and registered fund structures and vehicles, investment strategies, asset types and industries allows us to identify significant commercial, regulatory and economic issues, understand emerging trends and craft innovative solutions that are unique to the concerns of clients throughout the industry and in jurisdictions around the world. Ropes & Gray's asset management team was recently recognized by Alt Credit US, Law360 and IFLR as one of the world's leading law firms for financial and corporate law.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,600 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Media Contact:

Leon Lazaroff

Senior Public Relations Specialist

Office: +1-212-596-9028

Leon.Lazaroff@ropesgray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ropes & Gray