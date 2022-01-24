Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5.0 million, or 14.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 7.65% and 0.82% compared to 9.00% and 1.01% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2022. This is the 109th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "Earnings were enhanced this year due to the release of credit loss reserves throughout 2021 including this quarter. These reserves had been previously built up as a result of the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We are also very pleased that non-performing and classified assets as well as our delinquencies continued to trend downward in 2021 and that our expenses remained well-contained heading into 2022. Although yields stabilized in 2021, our net interest spread and net interest margin both declined due to our current excess liquidity position."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Our overall in-branch transaction volumes once again declined in 2021 as our customers continued to migrate towards our digital banking experience. As a result, we have decided to further optimize our branch network by consolidating 12% of our branch offices in April of 2022. This effort, coupled with other efficiency measures, generated $2.8 million in severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.5 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022. This overall initiative is anticipated to generate approximately $8.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2022."

Net interest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 6.1%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a $10.4 million, or 9.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. The decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $616.7 million, or 5.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.97% for the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.4 million, or 36.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 0.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as market interest rates continued to decline over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $266.9 million, or 2.9%. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses experienced a net credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a credit of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This credit to provision expense was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts and our overall improvement in credit quality. Total classified loans decreased by $126.2 million, or 25.8%, to $363.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $489.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 15.8%, to $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage banking income of $5.0 million, or 70.2%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease in mortgage banking income reflects the continued impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.0 million, or 100.0%. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in trust and brokerage income as growth in both customer accounts and market gains contributed to a $1.1 million, or 19.2%, increase over the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.6 million, or 7.1%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from a $4.4 million, or 61.1%, decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to both periods incurring expenses as part of branch optimization initiatives. In addition, other expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 63.9%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a reduction in the unfunded loan loss reserve associated with improving credit trends for construction loans and undrawn lines of credit in the current year. Slightly offsetting this decrease was an increase in processing expenses of $1.5 million, or 11.9%, to $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms have increased.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $79.5 million, or 106.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, when net income was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 9.91% and 1.08% compared to 4.72% and 0.58% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of a decrease in provision for credit losses of $95.9 million primarily as a result of releasing reserves built up in the prior year due to the uncertainties around the impact of COVID-19. In addition, there was a $10.6 million, or 8.0%, increase in non-interest income largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income which, as previously noted, is due to the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 0.7%, primarily driven by acquisition and branch optimization costs in the prior year which were partially offset by MutualBank related increases in compensation as well as increased cost associated with our digital strategy rollout.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,279,259

1,090,485

736,277 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,565,002, $1,587,105 and $1,375,685, respectively) 1,548,592

1,583,715

1,398,941 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,513, $609,777 and $179,666, respectively) 768,154

618,395

178,887 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,596,005

3,292,595

2,314,105











Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 25,056

27,411

58,786 Residential mortgage loans 2,969,564

2,962,110

3,009,335 Home equity loans 1,319,931

1,350,348

1,467,736 Consumer loans 1,838,748

1,816,836

1,507,993 Commercial real estate loans 3,015,484

3,162,551

3,345,889 Commercial loans 847,609

879,712

1,191,110 Total loans receivable 10,016,392

10,198,968

10,580,849 Allowance for credit losses (102,241)

(109,767)

(134,427) Loans receivable, net 9,914,151

10,089,201

10,446,422











FHLB stock, at cost 14,184

14,567

21,748 Accrued interest receivable 25,599

26,995

35,554 Real estate owned, net 873

809

2,232 Premises and equipment, net 156,524

155,740

161,538 Bank-owned life insurance 256,213

254,871

253,951 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

382,279 Other intangible assets, net 12,836

14,041

19,936 Other assets 144,126

159,419

168,503 Total assets $ 14,501,508

14,389,235

13,806,268 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,099,526

3,052,115

2,716,224 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,940,442

2,926,351

2,755,950 Money market deposit accounts 2,629,882

2,584,424

2,437,539 Savings deposits 2,303,760

2,271,496

2,047,424 Time deposits 1,327,555

1,387,827

1,642,096 Total deposits 12,301,165

12,222,213

11,599,233











Borrowed funds 139,093

126,496

159,715 Subordinated debt 123,575

123,486

123,329 Junior subordinated debentures 129,054

128,989

128,794 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,582

26,951

45,230 Accrued interest payable 1,804

589

2,054 Other liabilities 178,664

198,743

209,210 Total liabilities 12,917,937

12,827,467

12,267,565 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,612,183, 126,521,344, and 127,019,452 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,266

1,265

1,270 Additional paid-in capital 1,010,405

1,008,099

1,015,502 Retained earnings 609,529

604,787

555,480 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,629)

(52,383)

(33,549) Total shareholders' equity 1,583,571

1,561,768

1,538,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,501,508

14,389,235

13,806,268











Equity to assets 10.92 %

10.85 %

11.14 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.43 %

8.34 %

8.48 % Book value per share $ 12.51

12.34

12.11 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.40

9.22

8.95 Closing market price per share $ 14.16

13.28

12.74 Full time equivalent employees 2,332

2,404

2,421 Number of banking offices 170

170

170





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 95,295

97,475

95,255

102,318

105,681 Mortgage-backed securities 5,743

5,840

5,680

4,200

4,551 Taxable investment securities 640

649

693

634

471 Tax-free investment securities 688

628

594

575

656 FHLB stock dividends 82

71

138

116

192 Interest-earning deposits 467

352

192

183

178 Total interest income 102,915

105,015

102,552

108,026

111,729 Interest expense:

















Deposits 4,295

4,540

4,773

5,514

6,714 Borrowed funds 1,964

2,056

2,050

2,054

2,127 Total interest expense 6,259

6,596

6,823

7,568

8,841 Net interest income 96,656

98,419

95,729

100,458

102,888 Provision for credit losses (1,909)

(4,354)

—

(5,620)

(2,230) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 98,565

102,773

95,729

106,078

105,118 Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (4)

(46)

(105)

(21)

75 Service charges and fees 13,500

13,199

12,744

12,394

13,074 Trust and other financial services income 6,820

7,182

7,435

6,484

5,722 Insurance commission income —

44

1,043

2,546

2,034 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 71

247

166

(42)

114 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,343

1,332

1,639

1,736

1,330 Mortgage banking income 2,120

3,941

3,811

6,020

7,120 Gain on sale of insurance business —

—

25,327

—

— Other operating income 3,192

3,287

2,648

2,836

2,654 Total noninterest income 27,042

29,186

54,708

31,953

32,123 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 48,691

49,063

48,894

47,239

48,209 Premises and occupancy costs 7,104

7,745

7,410

8,814

7,614 Office operations 3,144

4,143

3,317

3,165

4,009 Collections expense 602

411

303

616

893 Processing expenses 13,639

13,517

15,151

13,456

12,186 Marketing expenses 2,054

2,102

2,101

1,980

1,994 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,131

1,184

1,353

1,307

1,651 Professional services 4,513

4,295

4,231

4,582

3,599 Amortization of intangible assets 1,205

1,321

1,433

1,594

1,664 Real estate owned expense 44

94

85

75

64 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,812

—

632

9

7,238 Other expenses 1,346

2,227

1,422

3,354

3,728 Total noninterest expense 86,285

86,102

86,332

86,191

92,849 Income before income taxes 39,322

45,857

64,105

51,840

44,392 Income tax expense 9,266

10,794

15,138

11,603

9,327 Net income $ 30,056

35,063

48,967

40,237

35,065



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.24

0.28

0.38

0.32

0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

0.27

0.38

0.32

0.28



















Annualized return on average equity 7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 %

10.61 %

9.00 % Annualized return on average assets 0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 %

1.17 %

1.01 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %

14.31 %

12.27 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 %

63.88 %

62.18 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.25 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

2.45 %

2.42 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2021

2020 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 390,343

410,907 Mortgage-backed securities 21,463

17,416 Taxable investment securities 2,616

1,985 Tax-free investment securities 2,485

2,060 FHLB dividends 407

981 Interest-earning deposits 1,194

719 Total interest income 418,508

434,068 Interest expense:





Deposits 19,122

35,896 Borrowed funds 8,124

6,444 Total interest expense 27,246

42,340 Net interest income 391,262

391,728 Provision for credit losses (11,883)

83,975 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 403,145

307,753 Noninterest income:





Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (176)

236 Gain on sale of loans —

1,302 Service charges and fees 51,837

55,613 Trust and other financial services income 27,921

20,922 Insurance commission income 3,633

9,132 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 442

(106) Income from bank-owned life insurance 6,050

5,190 Mortgage banking income 15,892

31,391 Gain on sale of insurance business 25,327

— Other operating income 11,963

8,585 Total noninterest income 142,889

132,265 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 193,887

178,375 Premises and occupancy costs 31,073

30,622 Office operations 13,769

15,728 Collections expense 1,932

3,275 Processing expenses 55,763

50,050 Marketing expenses 8,237

7,695 Federal deposit insurance premiums 4,975

4,767 Professional services 17,621

12,482 Amortization of intangible assets 5,553

6,856 Real estate owned expense 298

359 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 3,453

20,789 Other expenses 8,349

16,494 Total noninterest expense 344,910

347,492 Income before income taxes 201,124

92,526 Income tax expense 46,801

17,672 Net income $ 154,323

74,854







Basic earnings per share $ 1.22

0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21

0.62







Annualized return on average equity 9.91 %

4.72 % Annualized return on average assets 1.08 %

0.58 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.97 %

6.59 %







Efficiency ratio ** 66.02 %

61.04 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.35 %

2.48 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,354

2,015

189

164

21 Home equity loans 1,212

1,267

170

268

154 Consumer loans 1,336

1,465

188

225

207 Commercial real estate loans 106,233

111,075

138,820

146,304

20,317 Commercial loans 6,098

17,021

17,545

6,361

16,027 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 116,233

132,843

156,912

153,322

36,726 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 244

99

68

1,261

647 Home equity loans 223

328

229

340

338 Consumer loans 241

152

230

254

301 Commercial real estate loans 239

205

1,589

965

1,416 Commercial loans 53

102

406

1,538

87 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,000

886

2,522

4,358

2,789 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,163

527

207

813

767 Home equity loans 61

142

310

417

190 Consumer loans 292

291

297

649

583 Commercial real estate loans 364

419

198

1,877

714 Commercial loans 218

170

21

7,919

48 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 2,098

1,549

1,033

11,675

2,302 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 7,641

8,069

10,007

9,333

14,489 Home equity loans 4,262

4,745

6,256

7,044

8,441 Consumer loans 2,069

2,184

2,341

3,625

5,473 Commercial real estate loans 24,063

25,562

23,564

29,737

25,287 Commercial loans 1,105

1,104

4,126

4,860

7,325 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 39,140

41,664

46,294

54,599

61,015 Total nonaccrual loans $ 158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832 Total nonaccrual loans $ 158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 331

386

302

197

585 Nonperforming loans 158,802

177,328

207,063

224,151

103,417 Real estate owned, net 873

809

1,353

1,738

2,232 Nonperforming assets $ 159,675

178,137

208,416

225,889

105,649 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 17,216

12,858

8,951

7,390

10,704 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 13,072

13,664

18,480

20,120

21,431 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 30,288

26,522

27,431

27,510

32,135



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.59 %

1.74 %

2.01 %

2.16 %

0.98 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.10 %

1.24 %

1.46 %

1.58 %

0.77 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.02 %

1.08 %

1.14 %

1.20 %

1.27 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.03 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

1.24 %

1.32 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 64.38 %

61.90 %

56.66 %

55.32 %

129.99 %





* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2021

Pass

Special mention*

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,978,080

—

16,540

—

—

2,994,620 Home equity loans

1,312,820

—

7,111

—

—

1,319,931 Consumer loans

1,834,478

—

4,270

—

—

1,838,748 Total Personal Banking

6,125,378

—

27,921

—

—

6,153,299 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685

—

—

3,015,484 Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556

—

—

847,609 Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241

—

—

3,863,093 Total loans

$ 9,573,377

79,853

363,162

—

—

10,016,392 At September 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,972,489

—

17,032

—

—

2,989,521 Home equity loans

1,342,479

—

7,869

—

—

1,350,348 Consumer loans

1,812,360

—

4,476

—

—

1,816,836 Total Personal Banking

6,127,328

—

29,377

—

—

6,156,705 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925

—

—

3,162,551 Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071

—

—

879,712 Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996

—

—

4,042,263 Total loans

$ 9,740,585

74,010

384,373

—

—

10,198,968 At June 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,937,418

—

17,133

—

—

2,954,551 Home equity loans

1,367,765

—

8,463

—

—

1,376,228 Consumer loans

1,741,872

—

3,359

—

—

1,745,231 Total Personal Banking

6,047,055

—

28,955

—

—

6,076,010 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288

—

—

3,215,189 Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850

—

—

1,018,781 Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138

—

—

4,233,970 Total loans

$ 9,772,454

84,433

453,093

—

—

10,309,980 At March 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,950,103

—

21,575

—

—

2,971,678 Home equity loans

1,396,757

—

10,767

—

—

1,407,524 Consumer loans

1,547,502

—

6,853

—

—

1,554,355 Total Personal Banking

5,894,362

—

39,195

—

—

5,933,557 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009

—

—

3,289,436 Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540

—

—

1,145,047 Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549

—

—

4,434,483 Total loans

$ 9,757,328

142,968

467,744

—

—

10,368,040 At December 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,042,544

—

25,577

—

—

3,068,121 Home equity loans

1,455,474

—

12,262

—

—

1,467,736 Consumer loans

1,499,004

—

8,989

—

—

1,507,993 Total Personal Banking

5,997,022

—

46,828

—

—

6,043,850 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163

—

—

3,345,889 Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334

—

—

1,191,110 Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497

—

—

4,536,999 Total loans

$ 9,942,225

149,299

489,325

—

—

10,580,849





* Includes $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, and $31.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. ** Includes $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, and $153.2 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





December 31,

2021

*

September 30,

2021

*

June 30,

2021

*

March 31,

2021

*

December 31,

2020

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)



























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

277

$ 20,567

0.7 %

17

$ 765

— %

13

$ 606

— %

248

$ 22,236

0.7 %

315

$ 28,797

0.9 % Home equity loans

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

91

3,677

0.3 %

84

3,334

0.2 %

138

4,763

0.3 % Consumer loans

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

532

5,571

0.3 %

535

5,732

0.4 %

1,279

10,574

0.7 % Commercial real estate loans

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

13

2,857

0.1 %

33

12,240

0.4 %

43

10,923

0.3 % Commercial loans

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

15

686

0.1 %

16

3,032

0.3 %

37

6,405

0.5 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,007

$ 47,514

0.5 %

723

$ 12,958

0.1 %

664

$ 13,397

0.1 %

916

$ 46,574

0.4 %

1,812

$ 61,462

0.6 %





























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

59

$ 5,433

0.2 %

55

$ 4,907

0.2 %

58

$ 4,051

0.1 %

26

$ 2,062

0.1 %

84

$ 5,083

0.2 % Home equity loans

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

36

1,502

0.1 %

31

953

0.1 %

47

1,656

0.1 % Consumer loans

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

181

1,988

0.1 %

169

1,868

0.1 %

322

2,742

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

9

1,335

— %

14

7,609

0.2 %

11

1,615

— % Commercial loans

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

2

27

— %

12

8,979

0.8 %

10

864

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

299

$ 9,884

0.1 %

274

$ 9,028

0.1 %

286

$ 8,903

0.1 %

252

$ 21,471

0.2 %

474

$ 11,960

0.1 %





























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **



























































Residential mortgage loans

87

$ 7,641

0.3 %

95

$ 8,069

0.3 %

115

$ 10,007

0.3 %

121

$ 9,333

0.3 %

168

$ 14,489

0.5 % Home equity loans

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

146

6,256

0.5 %

176

7,044

0.5 %

207

8,441

0.6 % Consumer loans

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

356

2,643

0.2 %

454

3,822

0.2 %

720

6,058

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

83

23,564

0.7 %

113

29,737

0.9 %

119

25,287

0.8 % Commercial loans

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

18

4,126

0.4 %

31

4,860

0.4 %

37

7,325

0.6 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

548

$ 39,471

0.4 %

591

$ 42,048

0.4 %

718

$ 46,596

0.5 %

895

$ 54,796

0.5 %

1,251

$ 61,600

0.6 %





























































Total loans delinquent

1,854

$ 96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$ 64,034

0.6 %

1,668

$ 68,896

0.7 %

2,063

$ 122,841

1.2 %

3,537

$ 135,022

1.3 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, and $6.6 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Beginning balance $ 109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427

140,209 Provision (1,909)

(4,354)

—

(5,620)

(2,230) Charge-offs residential mortgage (784)

(1,263)

(770)

(855)

(407) Charge-offs home equity (1,299)

(1,474)

(379)

(228)

(58) Charge-offs consumer (2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401)

(2,603)

(2,623) Charge-offs commercial real estate (2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964)

(4,626)

(2,770) Charge-offs commercial (2,586)

(412)

(1,161)

(54)

(156) Recoveries 4,601

3,669

2,008

3,556

2,462 Ending balance $ 102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.22 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.19 %

0.13 %



Year ended December 31,

2021

2020 Beginning balance $ 134,427

57,941 CECL adoption —

10,792 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —

8,845 Provision (11,883)

83,975 Charge-offs residential mortgage (3,672)

(917) Charge-offs home equity (3,380)

(608) Charge-offs consumer (10,049)

(12,658) Charge-offs commercial real estate (12,823)

(4,323) Charge-offs commercial (4,213)

(16,212) Recoveries 13,834

7,592 Ending balance $ 102,241

134,427 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 %

0.27 %



December 31, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,783,459

6,621

211,161

752

2,994,620

7,373 Home equity loans 1,107,202

4,243

212,729

1,057

1,319,931

5,300 Consumer loans 1,692,207

16,775

146,541

1,592

1,838,748

18,367 Personal Banking Loans 5,582,868

27,639

570,431

3,401

6,153,299

31,040 Commercial real estate loans 2,523,280

48,503

492,204

9,521

3,015,484

58,024 Commercial loans 765,877

10,608

81,732

2,569

847,609

13,177 Commercial Banking Loans 3,289,157

59,111

573,936

12,090

3,863,093

71,201 Total Loans $ 8,872,025

86,750

1,144,367

15,491

10,016,392

102,241

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$ 2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

$ 2,935,034

25,609

3.49 %

$ 3,007,439

26,366

3.51 %

$ 3,089,916

27,503

3.56 % Home equity loans 1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55 %

1,432,009

12,815

3.63 %

1,472,527

13,535

3.66 % Consumer loans 1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67 %

1,463,284

14,566

4.04 %

1,444,860

15,874

4.37 % Commercial real estate loans 3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05 %

3,313,892

38,471

4.64 %

3,317,418

37,965

4.48 % Commercial loans 855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48 %

1,189,812

10,566

3.55 %

1,325,047

11,414

3.37 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73 %

10,406,436

102,784

4.01 %

10,649,768

106,291

3.97 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29 %

1,324,558

4,200

1.27 %

1,166,739

4,551

1.56 % Investment securities (c) (d) 358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

364,414

1,466

1.61 %

331,358

1,381

1.67 %

252,898

1,380

2.18 % FHLB stock, at cost 14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

23,107

138

2.40 %

21,811

116

2.17 %

23,346

192

3.27 % Other interest-earning deposits 1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

810,741

192

0.09 %

801,119

183

0.09 %

632,494

178

0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12 %

12,885,282

108,664

3.42 %

12,725,245

112,592

3.52 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,004,905









1,074,122









1,104,924









1,102,477









1,066,609







Total assets $ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759









$ 13,987,759









$ 13,791,854







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$ 2,271,365

603

0.11 %

$ 2,255,578

590

0.10 %

$ 2,118,030

625

0.12 %

$ 2,028,155

617

0.12 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

2,840,949

407

0.06 %

2,783,429

429

0.06 %

2,699,515

476

0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

2,537,629

621

0.10 %

2,497,495

657

0.11 %

2,426,513

960

0.16 % Time deposits 1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85 %

1,583,525

3,803

0.97 %

1,676,094

4,660

1.11 % Borrowed funds (f) 135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

131,240

150

0.46 %

143,806

154

0.43 %

229,109

213

0.37 % Subordinated debt (g) 123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

123,443

1,264

4.11 %

123,357

1,258

4.14 %

123,283

1,256

4.05 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

128,882

636

1.95 %

128,817

642

1.99 %

128,752

659

2.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29 %

9,378,459

7,568

0.33 %

9,311,421

8,841

0.38 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,093,518









3,058,819









3,036,202









2,805,206









2,675,986







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 242,620









244,402









247,930









265,667









253,966







Total liabilities 12,914,464









12,837,349









12,795,800









12,449,332









12,241,373







Shareholders' equity 1,559,627









1,570,935









1,560,959









1,538,427









1,550,481







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759









$ 13,987,759









$ 13,791,854







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



97,317

2.79 %





99,145

2.87 %





96,376

2.84 %





101,096

3.09 %





103,751

3.14 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,890,860





2.89 %

$ 3,800,034





2.97 %

$ 3,740,167





2.91 %

$ 3,506,823





3.18 %

$ 3,413,824





3.26 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.40X









1.39X









1.37X









1.37X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, and 0.23%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, and 3.94%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, and 1.78%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, and 3.48%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, and 3.11%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, and 3.23%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by

dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,969,939

102,642

3.46 %

$ 3,051,582

113,353

3.71 % Home equity loans 1,374,038

48,789

3.55 %

1,436,632

55,875

3.89 % Consumer loans 1,635,613

60,854

3.72 %

1,338,120

58,878

4.40 % Commercial real estate loans 3,222,272

141,186

4.32 %

3,132,976

140,883

4.42 % Commercial loans 1,037,758

38,794

3.69 %

1,145,143

44,142

3.79 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,239,620

392,265

3.83 %

10,104,453

413,131

4.09 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,704,006

21,463

1.26 %

889,744

17,416

1.96 % Investment securities (c) (d) 350,806

5,848

1.67 %

196,071

4,841

2.47 % FHLB stock, at cost 20,229

407

2.01 %

21,781

981

4.50 % Other interest-earning deposits 921,360

1,194

0.13 %

520,666

719

0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 13,236,021

421,177

3.18 %

11,732,715

437,088

3.73 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,072,313









1,159,405







Total assets $ 14,308,334









$ 12,892,120







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,232,454

2,440

0.11 %

$ 1,885,517

2,640

0.14 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,862,677

1,660

0.06 %

2,432,427

3,358

0.14 % Money market deposit accounts 2,554,975

2,570

0.10 %

2,224,904

6,995

0.31 % Time deposits 1,463,522

12,452

0.85 %

1,687,381

22,903

1.36 % Borrowed funds (f) 135,285

616

0.46 %

346,442

3,190

0.92 % Subordinated debt (g) 123,457

4,980

4.03 %

—

—

— % Junior subordinated debentures 128,915

2,528

1.93 %

126,683

3,254

2.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,501,285

27,246

0.29 %

8,703,354

42,340

0.49 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 2,999,392









2,357,725







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 250,075









246,294







Total liabilities 12,750,752









11,307,373







Shareholders' equity 1,557,582









1,584,747







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,308,334









$ 12,892,120







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



393,931

2.89 %





394,748

3.24 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,734,736





2.98 %

$ 3,029,361





3.36 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39X









1.35X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a FTE basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.34%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.81% and 4.07%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.16% and 3.70%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.88% and 3.21%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.96% and 3.34%, respectively.

