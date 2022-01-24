Mark Donovan Named Chief Operating Officer of TrueGreen

Fast growing leader in cannabis tech bolsters team with accomplished executive and entrepreneur specializing in intersection of consumer engagement and technology

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueGreen, a leading provider of smart packaging technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announced today the appointment of Mark Donovan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The cannabis industry is evolving at such a rapid pace and no one can match our comprehensive, smart technology.

An accomplished entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience driving consumer engagement through technology, Donovan joins TrueGreen to accelerate expansion of the company's intelligent packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

Donovan has built, scaled and sold businesses across sports and wellness, mobile health, artificial intelligence, blockchain and residential real estate. This includes serving as a seed investor, board member, CEO and COO of companies including imATHLETE, Thinaire, Epic.ai, Flyfone and Rent.com. Donovan has also advised companies including Pfizer, Walgreens, adidas, British Telecom and SegurCaixa. Earlier in his career, Donovan worked in strategic planning for Mercer and The Walt Disney Company.

"Mark's advice has already made an impact on our success and we are pleased he will be joining our outstanding executive team on a full time basis," said Chris Quinlan, chairman and co-founder of TrueGreen. "The phenomenal growth and demand we are experiencing underlines the opportunity we identified for our smart packaging technology and we're delighted a seasoned tech expert like Mark is coming on board to deliver even more impact for our customers."

"I'm excited to be joining TrueGreen at a time when the platform is poised for explosive growth," said Donovan. "The cannabis industry is evolving at such a rapid pace and no one can match our comprehensive, smart technology solutions benefiting every stakeholder from dispensaries and growers to consumers and government regulators."

Donovan's appointment follows the announcement of a strategic partnership between TrueGreen and Identiv, the global leader in RFID and NFC tag technology. The new partnership will leverage TrueGreen's unique cloud-based cannabis asset and package management platform with Identiv's innovative, customized RFID, NFC and sensor design enabling cannabis companies to capture real-time information and act on data-driven insights across the value chain.

In the fall of 2021, TrueGreen announced a capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings, the leading private equity fund targeting key growth drivers in the development of the cannabis industry.

About TrueGreen

TrueGreen is the world's first smart packaging technology addressing the diverse needs of cannabis industry regulators, growers and consumers. From farm to fingertip, TrueGreen automates product and consumer data in real-time to enhance convenience and deliver insights that drive growth and brand loyalty while ensuring product safety and control. The TrueGreen team has unmatched experience in technology, finance, consumer marketing and regulatory and government affairs. TrueGreen: Your Cannabis, Made Smarter™. For more go to: www.TrueGreenglobal.com

