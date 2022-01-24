Informatica Appoints Jim Kruger as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Cloud Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Kruger, Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kruger joins Informatica from Veeam Software where he was the Chief Marketing Officer driving innovation across every aspect of Veeam's marketing organization. He brings over 25-years of experience with demonstrated success in driving demand-generation, sales acceleration, product and solution marketing and brand equity for large scale enterprise software companies.

Jim Kruger (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely thrilled to have Jim join us as our CMO as we double-down on our cloud growth," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "We have had a stellar year in 2021 in which we continued to accelerate our cloud-first growth, launched the industry's first end-to-end cloud data management platform, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) which was recognized as 2021's New Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group and we had a successful IPO. With Jim's proven track record as an innovative marketing leader, his deep expertise in the cloud space and a people-first leadership style, we are well-positioned to scale our customers' digital transformation journey to new heights and strengthen our position as the #1 brand in enterprise cloud data management."

In his most recent role as CMO of Veeam Software, Kruger led Veeam's global marketing organization with the charter to accelerate growth and lead the company's brand momentum as the top provider for backup solutions that deliver modern data protection in hybrid cloud environments. Prior to Veeam, he was CMO at Intermedia, offering Unified Communications as a service to businesses. He spent 17 years at Polycom in a variety of roles from EVP & CMO to leading product marketing and product management for the Voice division to Vice President/General Manager overseeing a $200M business unit. Prior to Polycom, Jim served in several senior marketing roles with GTE (Verizon) wireless and Palm. Jim has an MBA from California State University, East Bay, and a BA from University of California, Berkeley.

As Informatica's EVP & CMO, Jim will lead the global marketing organization with the charter to accelerate cloud growth, expand into new markets and industry verticals and lead the company's brand momentum as the global leader in enterprise cloud data management.

"I am very excited to join Informatica, the undisputed leader in end-to-end cloud data management," said Jim Kruger, EVP & CMO, Informatica. "Every company today is striving to become more data-driven to make smarter decisions and stay competitive, yet the transformative power of data is still in the early stages of being fully operationalized. Informatica is uniquely positioned to help businesses accelerate their data-led transformation in a multi-cloud world with IDMC, the industry's first cloud data management platform capable of managing data across any cloud and any system. Informatica is clearly the market leader as the only company that is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader across all five key categories of data management. I look forward to building on Informatica's momentum, increasing our market share and expanding our brand awareness as THE trusted partner for cloud-first, cloud-native digital transformation."

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

CONTACT: prteam@informatica.com

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica