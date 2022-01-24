Huntington Beach Desalination Facility Coastal Development Permit Application Deemed Complete

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Water today announced the company has been notified by the California Coastal Commission staff that its application for a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the construction of the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Facility ("Facility") has been deemed complete.

Coastal Commission staff have further informed the company that the Facility's CDP will be considered by the Commission during its upcoming March hearing. The Facility is in the final phase of its permitting process and the CDP is the last major discretionary permit needed to build the long-awaited seawater desalination plant.

"Poseidon Water appreciates the thoughtful considering of our Coastal Development Permit application by Commission staff," said Poseidon Director of Communications Jessica Jones. "We have a lengthy 15-year history of working cooperatively with the Coastal Commission on the permitting of the proposed Facility. As California continues to grapple with climate change-induced drought we remain committed to building on the success of our Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination facility by delivering Southern California a second large-scale, environmentally responsible and cost-effective desalination facility in Orange County- bringing a new, reliable water supply to over 400,000 Californians," she said.

On April 29, 2021, the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Facility became the first, new seawater desalination facility permitted under the state's new seawater desalination regulations adopted by the State Water Resources Control Board in 2015. As such, the Facility has been found by the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board to use the best available, site, design, technology and mitigation measures feasible to minimize the intake and mortality of all forms of marine life. The state's penultimate water quality regulatory agency further found the Facility fulfills an identified need for drinking water and complies with the state's Human Right to Water policies.

About Poseidon Water

Poseidon Water is a private company that partners with public agencies to deliver water infrastructure projects. The company's primary focus is developing large-scale reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants implemented through innovative public-private partnerships in which private enterprise assumes the developmental and financial risks. For more information on Poseidon's Carlsbad Desalination Plant, visit the plant website at www.carlsbaddesal.com. For more information on Poseidon's Huntington Beach desalination plant, visit the project website at www.HBfreshwater.com.

