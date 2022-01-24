The Appraisal Foundation Opens Call for Board of Trustees Members

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation announced today that it is seeking qualified candidates to fill three at-large trustee positions for its governing body, the Board of Trustees with one incumbent eligible for re-election. The individuals elected will serve three-year terms beginning on January 1, 2023.

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals, including personal property appraisers and business valuation. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, impartial, and objective. appraisalfoundation.org (PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"Advancing public trust in the appraisal profession is the core mission of The Appraisal Foundation, and that work is dependent on the leadership of the Board of Trustees," said David Bunton, president of The Appraisal Foundation. "This is an opportunity for stakeholders with a deep interest in the appraisal profession and leadership and non-profit management experience to shape the future of the Foundation and the profession amidst a rapidly changing world."

The Board of Trustees provides financial support and oversight to the Foundation's two independent boards, the Appraiser Qualifications Board and the Appraisal Standards Board. The Board meets twice a year, and while Trustees are reimbursed for travel expenses, they are not compensated for their time.

The Board of Trustees includes individuals from all appraisal disciplines, users of appraisal services, former appraiser regulators, academics, business leaders and community advocates. The Appraisal Foundation believes that diversity enhances the quality of its boards. When evaluating candidates, the Trustee Nominating Committee will seek to choose qualified candidates who contribute to creating a diverse Board.

Completed applications for Board vacancies must be received by March 1, 2022 . Please contact Board and Councils Program Manager Arika Cole at 202.624.3072 or via email at arika@appraisalfoundation.org with any questions about the application process.

