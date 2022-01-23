Governor Phil Scott Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Vermont School Choice Week," Recognizes Every Kid Deserves a Great Education

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Scott has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be "Vermont School Choice Week," recognizing the essential role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

In the Green Mountain State, this marks the fifth consecutive year that School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed. Gov. Scott's proclamation coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. Nationwide, more than 30 governors have issued proclamations in a bipartisan show of support for the Week.

Vermont parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 45 of the more than 26,000 events planned across the country to celebrate School Choice Week. These range from school pep rallies and open houses to at-home activities and virtual contests. The celebrations aim to bring parents actionable information about public, private, virtual, and home learning options, so that every parent can find the best learning fit for their child.

"We are excited that Vermont parents are so enthusiastic about school choice, and we're grateful to Gov. Scott for formally recognizing the Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Vermont families the best as they explore their education options and work to increase opportunities for all children."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week