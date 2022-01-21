MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Mr. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International's chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's chief financial officer and executive vice president, business operations, will discuss the company's performance.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the fourth quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events". A replay will be available at that same website until February 14, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 866-342-8591 or Global: +1 203-518-9713. Please use conference ID MAR4Q21 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 until 8:00 pm ET, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. To access the replay, call

US Toll Free: 800-723-1517 or Global: +1 402-220-2659.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.