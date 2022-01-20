PELITAS and DCH Health System Team Up to Provide Patients with a Safe and Convenient Digital Patient Intake Experience

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PELITAS, a leading provider of healthcare patient access technology solutions, announced today that DCH Health System ("DCH"), a public, not-for-profit health care system in Tuscaloosa, AL and the state's third-largest hospital, will implement the suite of PELITAS's Integrated Patient Access Solution® (iPAS) as well as Virtual Intake Management® to improve acute and ambulatory patient and staff experience and the overall efficiency of DCH's revenue cycle.

The iPAS platform will help DCH increase registration accuracy, provide point-of-service payment options, and improve clean claim rates while reducing front-end denials. It includes the following modules:

Accuracy & Accountability Advisor

Eligibility Verification

Patient Responsibility Estimator

Price Transparency Calculator

Insurance Discovery

Propensity to Pay

Financial Assistance Qualifier

Identity Verifier

Postal Confirmation

The Virtual Intake Management suite will provide patients with safe and convenient self-service options, enabling them to complete scheduling, pre-service, registration, and intake steps from anywhere on any device. It includes:

Digital Scheduling

Payment Facilitator

Digital Documents Manager

Service Tracker

Messaging Hub

Virtual Intake Management allows patients the flexibility and convenience to interact and communicate with healthcare providers remotely, reducing the need for unnecessary contact. The suite streamlines certain processes, such as registration, which patients can complete in the comfort and safety of their own homes rather than by filling out forms in the waiting room, or payment, as patients can now view out-of-pocket costs and pay bills conveniently via text before or at service instead of waiting to be billed post-procedure.

Steven Huddleston, CEO and President of PELITAS, said, "We are excited to partner with DCH, the premiere health system serving western Alabama, to deploy a seamless, integrated solution that will provide a safer, more flexible experience for their patients as well as staff. COVID-19 has accelerated the need for providers to offer contactless digital options that will increase both patient satisfaction and loyalty."

Nina Dusang, Chief Financial Officer at DCH, commented, "By collaborating with PELITAS, we expect to improve the patient experience by providing a digital solution that's safe, easy, and convenient for our patients and community. The technology will also allow us to enhance the overall health of our revenue cycle."

"We selected PELITAS not only for their innovative solutions, but also for their proven track record of providing outstanding service and support, as well as comprehensive training to help us maximize our new capabilities. Not only will iPAS and Virtual Intake Management provide value to our patients, but these tools will also greatly benefit our staff, improving their efficiency and freeing them to better address patient care."

In addition to having HFMA Peer Reviewed status since 2018, PELITAS was named Best in KLAS for Patient Access in 2019 and 2020 and is currently ranked #1.

About DCH

DCH Health System is a public, not-for-profit health system located in West Alabama. For nearly 100 years, DCH has provided quality health care to the people of West Alabama. DCH Health System includes DCH Regional Medical Center, Northport Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center. For more about DCH, visit https://www.dchsystem.com.

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals, physician practices, and specialty groups improve patient experience, maximize revenue, and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS in 2019 and 2020, and ranked #1 currently, its Integrated Patient Access Solution® (iPAS®) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by improving the accuracy of registrations, increasing point-of-service payments, and reducing denials. Learn more at www.pelitas.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenifer Bush

Chief Marketing Officer

PELITAS

jbush@pelitas.com

Andy North, FACHE

Vice President

Marketing and Communications

DCH Health System

andy.north@dchsystem.com

View original content:

SOURCE PELITAS